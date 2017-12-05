Chow Yun Fat death hoax debunked by wife: Reports

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat is still alive, despite rumours circulating on Chinese social media on Monday (Dec 4) that the actor had died, according to Ifeng Entertainment.



His wife Jasmine Tan told Hong Kong media on Tuesday that he is "as healthy as can be", reported Taiwan's Apple Daily.

A doctored image on Chinese social media site, Weibo, showed a female news broadcaster on-air with the headline: "Movie star Chow Yun Fat died of illness in Hong Kong yesterday."

Chow is best known for his roles in films such as, God of Gamblers and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.



