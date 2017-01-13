Civil society group to challenge Indonesia's new mining rules in court

JAKARTA: A civil society group plans to challenge Indonesia's new mining rules at the country's Supreme Court, saying that they breach the 2009 mining law, one of the group members told Reuters on Friday.

Indonesia imposed a ban on unprocessed ore exports in 2014 to spur higher value smelting industries, but on Thursday the government unveiled sweeping new rules allowing the export of nickel ore and bauxite under certain conditions.

The new rules, which are in the form of ministerial decrees, "really contrast" with the 2009 mining law, Ahmad Redi, an Indonesian law expert and academic, said by telephone.

"As a civil society that is concerned with the national sovereignty for natural resources, we feel that this is a form of inconsistency," Redi said, adding that the group plans to file the lawsuit next week.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Randy Fabi)