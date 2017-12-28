Cleaners in Chinese hotels shown using toilet brush to wash cups, sinks: Report

HARBIN, Heilongjiang: Three luxury hotels in China have been censured after video emerged showing their cleaners violating hotel cleaning procedures by doing things like using toilet brushes to wash cups and sinks, local media have reported.

The health planning commission in Harbin, China, confirmed after an investigation that footage published by Pear Video on Tuesday (Dec 26) showing cleaners from the city's Sheraton, Shangri-La and Kempinski hotels was genuine, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

The hotels in question will be punished, the paper added.

Cleaners in the Kempinski and Shangri-La hotels were filmed using toilet brushes to clean the cups in hotel rooms, while a Sheraton cleaner was filmed using the toilet brush to clean the sink and the toilet.

The video was reportedly taken with a hidden camera by a reporter posing as a hotel intern, the South China Morning Post reported, adding that the nightly price of a hotel room ranged from 700 yuan (US$107) to 2,700 yuan across the three hotels.

"If what was shown in the video was proved to be true, it would be a serious violation of our hygiene standards and it would not be acceptable,” the paper reported Harbin Shangri-La as saying in a statement.

“At the same time, we will also cooperate with local government to properly implement all hygiene measures.”

Harbin Kempinski apologised in a post on its Weibo page and said it was conducting a comprehensive investigation in cooperation with local authorities.

Harbin Sheraton said it attached great importance to the findings, Beijing Youth Daily reported, and apologised for its staff members' poor standards.

It said that cleaners would be re-trained in proper cleaning procedures, added Beijing Youth Daily.