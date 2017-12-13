Climbing Mount Tambora, the most destructive volcano in history

WEST NUSA TENGGARA, Indonesia: The early morning sun shone brightly on the open field, casting its rays on the few lazy buffaloes grazing the grass in the remote village of Pancalisa, in the Dompu regency.



The village located about 600 metres above sea level lies at the foot of Mount Tambora, an active volcano, nestled on the northern coast of Sumbawa island.

I looked up at the clear blue sky and said to myself, "It's a good day for a climb."



Saifulbahri, who works with the Mount Tambora National Park and is the leader of a local guide association, motions towards me - he seems to have read my thoughts.



The entrance to Mount Tambora at Pancasila village, from here it is a 30-minute ride on a motorcycle to the start of the trail. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

"You're lucky, it doesn't look like it's going to rain today," said my namesake and owner of the lodging, where I spent the night. It is the end of the year and near the peak of the monsoon season in Indonesia.

I arrived at the village the day before, after a long five-hour drive from Sultan Muhammad Salahudin airport in Bima, a city on the eastern coast of Sumbawa.



Pancalisa is the starting point for many travellers who want to climb Mount Tambora. There are two other routes, but Pancasila offers the easiest way up.



At about 7am, my guide and porter arrived at the lodge, and both men began preparations for the climb.



The guide, Zulkarnain nicknamed "Jack", is a local from Pancasila village and the 27-year-old has been accompanying guests up Mount Tambora since 2010. His sidekick is 31-year-old Shahrudin, who has been on the job for five months.





The start of the trail, surrounded by heavy vegetation. The sign reads "to the summit". (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

I looked forward to acquainting myself with the two men while on the mountain together over the next three days. My life depended on them and at the end of the trip, bonds of friendship will be forged.



I have always been fascinated by volcanoes in Indonesia, having already climbed Mount Semeru in East Java and Mount Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara in the past.



Indonesia sits in the heart of the Pacific Ring of Fire with hundreds of volcanoes littering its belt. Some of these volcanoes are currently rumbling. Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra has been spewing volcanic ash since 2015. More recently, a lot of attention is on Mount Agung in Bali, which threatens a major eruption like what happened in 1963 when the volcano exploded violently killing more than 1,000 people.



Climbers rest at the Checkpoint 3 shelter. Many camp here for the night before heading to the summit very early in the morning. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

Even though Mount Tambora is sleeping quietly now, we are reminded of the destruction it caused in the past.



In April 1815, Mount Tambora started to rumble with activity. Over the next four months it awoke from slumber like an angry giant who just had a bad dream. The once 4,300 metre high volcano literally blew its top - the eruption was so powerful that it took off the top third of the volcano, leaving a caldera six kilometres across. The volcano is now just 2,851 metres high.

Volcanologists say it was the largest and most destructive volcanic explosion in recorded history, killing at least 10,000 people.



Mount Tambora spewed so much ash that it lowered the average global temperature. The following year, 1816, was called "the year without a summer."



Stinging nettle leaves are in abundance just after Checkpoint 4 on both sides of the trail. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

The volcano remains active with smaller eruptions in 1880, and 1967. Episodes of increased seismic activity was also recorded between 2011 and 2013.



Such was the history of Mount Tambora and it helped me appreciate my climb even more.



There are five checkpoints to the summit, with only the first three having a small shelter.



The journey up to Checkpoint 5 - the last before the summit - turned out to be unexciting. We walked through thick tropical rainforest, abundant with species of wildlife and vegetation. Fortunately, the trail was clear and largely unobstructed, except for trees that had fallen across.



Sunrise over Mount Tambora (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

But, there were still things we had to be careful of.

"Watch out for the leeches, there are more of them during the rainy season. Many can be found between Post 1 and 2," warns Jack, whose capri pants made it easy to spot the leeches on his legs.



I hated those disgusting, slimy leeches. The blood-sucking creatures latched easily onto shoes when you walk past them and inched their way up your legs to find a suitable spot for dining.



True enough, as I walked, I found leeches on my shoes and some had even found their way past my socks and onto my legs. The mosquito repellent I had with me proved useful in removing the leeches - they drop off when sprayed with the DEET substance in the repellent.



Scenic landscape surrounding Mount Tambora, with lush green rolling hills all around. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

Leeches were not the only irritant we had to contend with.

"Be careful not to touch these nettle leaves - they will sting you," says Shahrudin, showing me what the stinging nettle leaf looks like.



We arrived at Checkpoint 3 at 1.40 pm. Most climbers will stop and camp here for the night, waking up at 2am to head for the summit and watch the sunrise over the volcano.



But I had other ideas.



I told Jack and Shahrudin that since we still had plenty of time, it will be better if we pushed on as far as we can. I also reasoned that it was best to continue walking while there was daylight.



This will significantly reduce the time we have to scramble in the dark for the summit. The only disadvantage was that we will have to bring water with us, for drinking and cooking, because there is no water source beyond Checkpoint 3.



Layered deposits form the fragile walls of the caldera plunging some 1,100 metres to the bottom. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

My companions agreed and we trudged on.



It was about 5.15pm when we stopped some distance beyond Checkpoint 5. It was getting dark so we assembled our tent and prepared dinner. After a long day of walking, instant noodles never tasted so good.



The alarm on my phone went off at 3am and woke me up. It was time to pack and get ready for the summit attempt - the most challenging part of the climb as the slope was steeper and the soft volcano earth made walking more difficult.



We left our camp at 4am and one-and-a-half hours later, we reached the rim of the crater.



I looked around me in the darkness, the thick white mist reduced visibility even more. We had to tread carefully, looking out for crevices on the ground and making sure we're a safe distance from the crater edge.



You can hear the whistling of the wind, the cold air threatening to bite through my jacket.



The lake at the bottom of the caldera is visible from the rim of the crater. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

Then, dawn finally broke. The beautiful golden sun slowly peeking between the clouds, shining its brilliant colours over the horizon.



I breathed a heavy sigh of exhaustion, relief and triumph.



Daylight slowly unveiled Mount Tambora and my weary body was rewarded with the stunning view of the vast volcanic caldera.

The rock formation surrounding the caldera is unearthly, its layered deposits plunging some 1,100 metres into the bottom of the crater.



A freshwater lake with its emerald green water occupies a part of the summit crater. There are active steam vents, created as ground water seeps down to the hot volcanic rocks, and returns to the surface as steam.



The rim of Mount Tambora's caldera spanning more than six kilometres in full view. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

As I stood beside Jack and Shahrudin, looking down the caldera, the three of us were reminded of how helpless and insignificant we were against the might, power and fury of Mother Nature.



Jack told me that in 2015, a large-scale tourism event was held in Sumbawa to commemorate the mountain's massive eruption 200 years ago.



He added: "I hope more visitors can come to see Mount Tambora, whether Indonesians or foreigners. We also pray that Mount Tambora will continue to sleep for the next 200 years."



MOUNT TAMBORA CLIMBING TIMELINE



Start of trail - Post 1 : 30 minutes

Post 1 - Post 2 : 1 hour 25 minutes

Post 2 - Post 3 : 1 hour 40 minutes

Post 3 - Post 4 : 45 minutes

Post 4 - Post 5 : 40 minutes

Post 5 - Crater : 2 hours

Crater - Summit : 15 minutes