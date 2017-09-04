Colombia's ELN rebel group says has agreed bilateral ceasefire with Government

Colombia's ELN rebel group said on Monday it has agreed a bilateral ceasefire with the government in honor of the visit of Pope Francis this week.

BOGOTA: Colombia's ELN rebel group said on Monday it has agreed a bilateral ceasefire with the government in honor of the visit of Pope Francis this week.

The rebel group, which regularly bombs oil installations and kidnaps for ransom, was founded by radical Catholic priests in 1964 and currently is in peace talks with the government to end 53 years of war.

This is the first ceasefire declared by the rebels.

