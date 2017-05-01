Commentary: After the ASEAN Summit, ASEAN should pay more attention to the North Korea threat

Two experts argue that doing so will show ASEAN's relevance to the US.

Much attention has been paid to how the recently concluded 30th ASEAN Summit has dealt with the South China Sea dispute.



While this issue remains undoubtedly important for ASEAN, it should not be seen as the association's raison d'etre. ASEAN has a broad agenda that includes regional economic integration, promoting defence relations and socio-cultural cooperation, all of which are essential to its role as the central regional institution in Southeast Asia.

That said, now is perhaps an opportune time for ASEAN to strengthen its regional security credentials by paying more attention to the challenge on the Korean Peninsula.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with leaders at the 30th ASEAN Summit. (Photo: MCI)

Considering the current salience of Korean Peninsular security to Beijing and Washington, this could help to enhance ASEAN's relevance and importance to both major powers. This is particularly timely given the upcoming meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington DC on May 4.

TWO CONTRASTING APPROACHES TO THE SOUTH CHINA SEA AND NORTH KOREA

From the outset, ASEAN took starkly contrasting approaches to two of the most pressing regional security issues, namely the South China Sea dispute and the North Korean nuclear conundrum. This is unsurprising given the direct involvement of ASEAN countries in the former and the lack thereof in the latter.

ASEAN countries were initially unable to come to a consensus over whether to include in the Chairman's Statement references to "land reclamation and militarisation" activities in the disputed features of the South China Sea as well as the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling which had overwhelmingly favoured the Philippines against China.

Eventually, neither topic was mentioned in the final version of the Statement.

In contrast, ASEAN member states were able to come to an early consensus regarding the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula. A day before the Summit, ASEAN foreign ministers had already issued a statement expressing “grave concern” over the situation in the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea’s two nuclear tests last year and subsequent ballistic missile launches. This “grave concern” was reiterated in the Chairman’s Statement.

In short, ASEAN leaders were able to easily and quickly agree on a common position regarding North Korea, but reaching a consensus on the South China Sea disputes appeared to be more challenging.

Other ASEAN nations, unhappy with intense Chinese lobbying of the Philippines, had sought to toughen up Duterte's chairman's statement and there were hot debates on the issue leading up to Saturday's summit. (Photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe)

Nevertheless, ASEAN countries were able to reconcile their differences and maintain a sense of unity in this milestone year which marks ASEAN's 50th anniversary.

OPPORTUNITY TO OBTAIN STRONGER SUPPORT ON NORTH KOREA

What do the outcomes of the 30th ASEAN Summit mean for the upcoming meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and Tillerson? For ASEAN, this May 4 meeting is an opportunity to share with the US why ASEAN remains important to US’ interests in the region and the positive role that ASEAN centrality can play to promote dialogue and cooperation among regional stakeholders.

From the US perspective, given the likelihood of a sixth nuclear test by North Korea, the Korean Peninsula will likely be higher on the US’ agenda as compared to the South China Sea disputes. Tillerson will undoubtedly be pleased that ASEAN – of which many countries have good relations with North Korea – was able to decide on a clear and quick denunciation of North Korea’s provocative behaviour.

The US could view this upcoming meeting as an opportunity to obtain even stronger support from the ten ASEAN countries to apply their own pressures and signals towards North Korea to dissuade the latter from continuing on this vicious cycle.

North Korea's launching of four ballistic missiles into Japanese waters marks the end of what was a quiet spell in weapons testing by the insular dictatorship. (Photo: AFP/STR)

From the ASEAN perspective, given that China appears to also be increasingly frustrated with North Korea’s belligerence and rhetoric, this meeting could also be an opportune moment for ASEAN to express its common interest with both the US and China in trying to re-engage North Korea. ASEAN could step up its own efforts and play a more active role through the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to get North Korea back on the path of negotiations over their nuclear and missile programmes.

This is especially so since the ARF remains the only multilateral meeting in the region that North Korea is a member of along with the other parties involved in the now-dormant Six Party Talks.

Regarding the South China Sea disputes however, it is unlikely that the US and ASEAN can come to a strong agreement over the next course of action vis-à-vis China. Firstly, the ten ASEAN countries are still divided in their responses towards China. Secondly, the US might also not wish to push too hard on the South China Sea issue against China given its need for China’s cooperation to rein in North Korea.

Moreover, the North Korea threat is certainly a more immediate concern for the US compared to the South China Sea disputes since the US’ own security might be affected should North Korea successfully develop Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capabilities in the future. Therefore, ASEAN and the US are unlikely to reach any major breakthrough or agreement over the South China Sea disputes in their upcoming meeting beyond a generically worded statement.

ASEAN WILL HAVE TO PROVE ITS RELEVANCE TO THE US



Given US President Donald Trump’s transactional foreign policy approach thus far in his first 100 days in office – the 100th day mark coincidentally occurred on the day of the 30th ASEAN Summit – ASEAN will need to do more to highlight its relevance to the US and the ways that the US can benefit from engaging with ASEAN.

Although US Vice President Mike Pence had said in his recent visit to Jakarta that Trump is committed to attending the US-ASEAN and East Asia summits in the Philippines as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam later this year, if ASEAN does not prove itself to be relevant to the US over the next half a year, there is every possibility that Trump might renege on his promise of visiting Southeast Asia.

If that happens, ASEAN might need to seriously re-evaluate its relationship with the present US administration as this would be a clear sign that Trump is an unreliable partner who is willing to execute his own “pivot” away from Southeast Asia even in this highly significant 50th year of ASEAN’s founding.

Shawn Ho and Sarah Teo are associate research fellows with the Regional Security Architecture Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) at Nanyang Technological University