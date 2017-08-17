Commentary: Decisive and determined is how Moon Jae-in’s 100 days will be remembered

Despite tension between Pyongyang and Washington, South Korea President Moon Jae-in proves a formidable leader who has made bold moves on issues that matter to Koreans, argues Erik Mobrand.

SEOUL: This week, South Korea President Moon Jae-in marks his first 100 days in office. Since assuming power, Moon has consistently earned approval ratings upward of 70 per cent.

Granted that the former human rights lawyer may still be enjoying a honeymoon period, the level of public support for him remains remarkable. His disgraced predecessor, Park Geun-hye, began her term in 2013 with an approval rating closer to 40 per cent, and never reached the figures that Moon has sustained.

Among South Korean presidents, only Kim Young-sam in 1993 had a higher approval rating at the 100-day mark.

What has he gotten right? And what does Moon’s record so far indicate for the East Asian nation’s future?

OPEN AND DECISIVE PRESIDENT

Moon Jae-in, of the progressive-leaning Democratic Party, charged into office setting the tone immediately of an open and decisive president.

This tone comes partly from his personal style and from devoting resources, even before the election, to planning his first moves in office in the event of a successful campaign.

The contrast with ex-president Park could hardly be starker. While in power, Park eschewed public engagements. Her withdrawal from public life had been presented as a personal quirk; it is now clear that this habit also led to professional indiscretions.

Tens of thousands of protesters hold candles in central Seoul requesting for ex president Park Geun-Hye to resign . (Photo AFP/Jung Yeon-Je)

Moon, from his first day in office, publicly laid out his agenda and set about pursuing it. Unlike Park, he has regularly opened the Blue House to receive guests and reaches out frequently to meet with leaders of the various political parties.

On the back of the Park scandal, the shift to an open and determined president is striking and welcomed in Seoul.

QUICK PROGRESS ON AGENDA AT HOME

Moon’s domestic agenda includes several issues that affect many Koreans deeply. In the wake of the Park scandal, stamping out and preventing corruption by government and businesses sits high on this agenda.

Moon has sought to address this issue through measures such as reform of the prosecution. Among his first actions was the appointment of a popular, long-term critic of the prosecution’s organisation to the role of presidential secretary for civic affairs.

More recently, the Blue House has re-launched investigations into the National Intelligence Service’s election meddling in 2012, including the role of former president Lee Myung-bak.

In forming his cabinet, Moon has also promoted the cause of women in leadership.



He promised that 30 per cent of his cabinet would be women and he is on track to meet that target, with six out of 19 positions filled by women – the highest in South Korea’s history.

One of South Korea's female ministers, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha joined the foreign service in 1998. (Photo: AFP/Chung Sung-Jun)

Moon, who also made tackling poor air quality one of the new administration’s priorities, has taken bold, concrete moves to make progress in this area.



After a season of especially poor air quality, citizens clamoured for action rather than the usual ineffective finger-pointing at China. He immediately called for new talks with China in order to address the “yellow dust” that visits South Korea from north China in March and April.

Acknowledging also the domestic sources of air pollution, Moon issued orders to shut down ten coal-fueled power plants and to cease construction of further plants.

These swift moves foster confidence that he is helping Koreans solve their keenly felt problems.

Tackling inequality is another main theme in Moon’s election campaign that he has made good on.



Besides unveiling a programme for job creation, the Moon government has secured an increase in the minimum wage and pledged to shift thousands of informal workers to regular employment. Ordinary Koreans will feel the effects of these policies.

Unemployment among under-30s in South Korea hit 11.2% in April, more than double the rate for the entire working population. (Photo: AFP/Ed Jones)

TREADING CAREFULLY IN RELATIONS WITH THE US

The most formidable challenge facing the government in Seoul is the tension between Washington and Pyongyang following a spate of missile test launches in July and a provocative response from the US president.



Moon’s administration has had to walk a fine line between remaining committed to dialogue with the North and reacting sternly to the tests.

Moon, who served in special operations in the South Korean military, has managed this challenge admirably. He has responded right away to each test, which he has also condemned in no uncertain language.

He has also sought to build international support for his efforts to engage North Korea. A week into office, he sent special envoys to China, Russia, Germany, Japan and the US to explain his government’s approach to Pyongyang.

Conservatives who feared the new government would alienate the US will find little to criticise in the administration’s record to date.



Many had feared that Moon’s connections as chief of staff to the late former president Roh Moo-hyun, often portrayed unfairly as anti-American, would lead the country away from its partnership with the US.

Among Moon’s early moves was a decision to delay the final deployment of the United States’ Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system until an environment impact assessment had been carried out.

Yet, after further missile tests by North Korea, Moon switched gears to approve the initiation of the controversial anti-ballistic missile system, despite risking losing domestic support among those opposed to South Korea’s hosting of THAAD.

The THAAD missile system is controversial in South Korea and unpopular with China, which says it could undermine Chinese deterrence. (Photo: AFP/Ben Listerman)

In economic relations, South Korea’s partnership with the US remains strong and its commitment to trade liberalisation unwavering. In late July, a free trade advocate and former South Korean negotiator for the ROK-US FTA, who also helped start over 40 FTAs and has more recently worked for the WTO, was appointed trade minister.



These steps indicate that Moon is continuing the open trade relations with the US that had been the norm in the past three administrations. There is little sign that he is turning against the US or the domestic interests that favour these relations.

REMINDER THAT POLITICS CAN BE RESPONSIVE AND RESILIENT

At a time when political institutions around the globe have been tested, South Korea under Moon Jae-in stands out for its decisiveness, stability and resilience.

Before Moon took office, when institutions failed, citizens took peacefully to the streets. Politicians, prosecutors and the Constitutional Court eventually responded to the crisis and helped set the country’s democracy back on track.

But the centre of gravity in politics in South Korea has now shifted back into institutionalised politics.

More than ever, the country’s elite are aware of the power of citizens. Moon’s leadership style fits well with the expectations of Koreans in the aftermath of the candlelight vigils that marked protests against Park.

One hundred days into this administration, President Moon’s leadership demonstrates an exemplary combination of responsiveness, determination and flexibility that has become rare worldwide.

Erik Mobrand is associate professor of international studies at Seoul National University.