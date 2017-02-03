Commentary: Japan’s strategic importance in an uncertain 2017

SINGAPORE: As 2016 came to a close and 2017 commenced, two key buzzwords have emerged in describing strategic trends in East Asia - transition and unpredictability.



The prominence of these came as a result of several developments that took place in 2016, namely Donald Trump's stunning victory in the US presidential elections, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s shift from the United States to China, and China’s continued militarization of the islands in the South China Sea.



In analysing the implications of these changes to East Asia, one issue that has not been sufficiently discussed is Japan’s role in 2017. In light of the transition and unpredictability this year, Japan’s contribution to East Asian security will be elevated through accelerated policies and initiatives that directly contribute to strategic stability.



This will occur alongside the further strengthening of the US-Japan security relationship under the Trump administration - a point that will be reinforced by the US Defence Secretary James Mattis' first visit to Tokyo on Feb 3-4.



TRANSITION AND UNPREDICTABILITY



Like the rest of East Asia, Japan is waiting anxiously on what Trump’s policy towards Asia and Japan’s place in it will be. Even though this is true for similar situations with other in-coming administrations, the Trump administration has resulted in more questioning and unpredictability for Japan.



Japan was a target in Trump’s election campaign. He especially criticized the imbalance in the US-Japan alliance when he said that Japan will ‘watch Sony television’ rather than come to defend the United States when the latter is attacked, and that Japan’s financial contribution in maintaining the United States’ military presence in Japan is insufficient.







Trump’s decision to ‘tear up’ the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement goes against the Abe government’s preferences as well, especially since Abe expended much political capital to not only participate in the TPP process but also to successfully ratify the TPP in the National Diet. Moreover, Trump’s disinterest in multilateral institutions, his tough talk targeting Beijing suggesting a bellicose policy towards China, and even questioning the one-China policy are worrying signs for Japan.



These might not only increase tensions in the region, but also force Japan to take on military responsibilities (as part of the US-Japan security alliance) that are beyond what is permitted by the current social and legal normative structure within Japan.



THE DUTERTE EFFECT



Duterte's strategic shift was another unexpected development for Japan. Even though Duterte has made it clear that he intends to strengthen Japan-Philippines relations, his pro-China and anti-American stance is troubling to the Japanese strategic community.



Moreover, the Philippines was the anchor state in Southeast Asia for the operationalization of the US rebalancing strategy through the signing of the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), as well as a frontline state to counter China’s growing military presence in Southeast Asia.







Though a clear cut-off from the US security alliance is not expected, this move could still diminish the American position and its interests in Southeast Asia. In this context, the United States will rely more on allies, such as Japan, to ensure the region continues to evolve towards a scenario that is favourable to American interests.



SOUTH CHINA SEA



China’s greater assertiveness in the South China Sea will also impact Japan’s security calculations in 2017 and beyond. Though not the only country to carry out reclamation and militarization activities, China’s actions have raised concerns for its sheer speed and scale.







Not only have these activities occurred under the American watch, but China seems determined to continue and further consolidate its claims at all costs.



For Japan, the worrying trend is that the situation in the South China Sea will evolve more quickly in favour of Chinese interests; hence, making it more difficult for the United States and Japan to avoid the undesired outcome when China gains strategic control of the South China Sea region.



BEING PRO ACTIVE



The Abe government has been responsive to the challenging developments described above. To be sure, this is not a new phenomenon. Since the start of the post-Cold War period, Japan’s security policy has become a lot more responsive compared to the passive policy pursued during the Cold War.



The Abe government will continue to elevate Japan’s role as a strategic actor in light of the escalated unpredictability and transition in the current strategic landscape.



Abe’s strategy will not only be based on a continued robust American engagement and presence in East Asia with the US-Japan security alliance being the anchor, but also in preparation of the undesired possibility of a reduced interest of the United States in East Asia.



The reading from Tokyo is that both scenarios will result in Japan assuming a wider role in ensuring peace and stability in the region both within and outside of the alliance framework to ensure that the region remains favourable to US-Japan interests.



These developments will result in Japan being a key strategic actor in determining the region's balance of power and stability. Instead of the US-Japan strategic alliance being the cornerstone of peace and stability - a characterisation that largely underscores the importance of the US - Japan's role within the alliance will become critical to maintain the US-led status quo in the regional structure.



The responsive nature of Japan has been displayed in several ways. Japan reacted quickly following the announcement of Trump’s victory when Abe became the first overseas leader to meet President-elect Trump in New York on his way to the APEC Summit in Peru. This was a strategically important move on the part of Japan to gain reassurance for the US-Japan alliance.







Moreover, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has completed a six-day trip visiting the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam. While this might be perceived as a continuation of Abe’s proactive diplomacy since 2012, these visits have an added strategic importance.



The selection of countries and the timing of these visits is a strategic decision to underscore Japan’s responsiveness to the evolving strategic landscape in 2017.



Australia is a US ally and both Japan and Australia have formed a strong strategic partnership; Philippines is also a US ally, the chair of ASEAN and is embroiled in a territorial dispute with China; Indonesia is a leading member of ASEAN and has had its own run-ins with China in the Natuna Islands; and Vietnam is a claimant state in the South China Sea dispute and will chair APEC.



At the same time, Japan will accelerate efforts in areas that do not raise suspicion from the regional states or violate constitutional constraints. The first area is East Asian multilateralism. Even though Trump has a lack of interest in multilateral institutions, Japan will be active in this area in terms of initiatives proposed, thought leadership, and enforcing its preferred vision for the East Asian multilateral order.



In this regard, Japan has expressed strong support for the Philippines’ chairmanship of ASEAN, and pushing for ASEAN unity and centrality in the East Asian multilateral order.







The second area involves the South China Sea territorial disputes. Japan will further build on the ongoing initiatives and add new ones to maintain security and stability in the South China Sea. These measures that have fallen outside of the traditional military balancing realm include stressing the importance of international law and norms and assisting other claimant states in Southeast Asia to ensure that they are not intimidated by China.



Japan has worked hard to strengthen bilateral relations with the Philippines and Vietnam through signing strategic partnerships with both, implementing measures to strengthen the maritime capacity of these states through the provision of patrol boats and maritime capacity building assistance and training through the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as well as conducting bilateral strategic dialogues.



Abe’s recent visits to Philippines and Vietnam have reinforced Japan’s assistance and support in these areas.



The third area is defence diplomacy. Though Japan is new in this area, it has taken serious steps to strengthen and form new defence friendships with all regional states through bilateral and multilateral means.



This engagement entails training, field and table-top military exercises, exchange, dialogue, with the goal of fostering goodwill and to assist Southeast Asian countries to improve their capabilities in the South China Sea to counter China’s remilitarisation of the islands. Japan has also engaged with those countries that are perceived to be in China’s sphere of influence, such as Cambodia and Laos. To supplement bilateral diplomacy, multilateral avenues, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus have also been important platforms for Japan’s defence diplomacy efforts. These efforts will be expanded in 2017.



Japan’s active engagement in the security sphere should not be misread as a negative development or the remilitarisation of Japan. Even though Japan’s actions have a direct impact on the regional balance of power, Japan is pursuing a soft balancing strategy that entails diplomatic, political, economic, and limited military initiatives to achieve its security objectives.



Moreover, Japan’s security role continues to be circumscribed by domestic social and legal norms, pacifism within Japanese society and Japan’s integration with the international community. As such, regional states should support Japan’s widened role as this would be mutually beneficial to both Japan and the region.

Bhubhindar Singh is Associate Professor and Coordinator for the Regional Security Architecture Programme (RSAP) at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.