Commentary: Thailand, guarded optimism for a country no longer on the brink

CANBERRA: The ascension of Thailand’s new king, the entrenchment of military rule and the potential escalation of separatist violence in the southern provinces has given rise to sombre predictions of a long-term entrenchment of authoritarianism, or even the break-up of the kingdom.



However, these conclusions do not appreciate Thailand’s contemporary history, which instead point to a case for optimism.

It is easy to forget how far Thailand has come since the Cold War. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, communist forces, both internal and external, threatened to dismember the country.



South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos had all fallen under communist control and a similar fate beckoned for Thailand.

King Bhumibol at the opening of the Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia in 1962. (Photo: Royal Thai Embassy in Malaysia)

NO LONGER ON THE BRINK

Advertisement Advertisement

Then, the Communist Party of Thailand (CPT) controlled Thailand's north and northeast with a large combat force of between 10,000 and 14,000 troops.



It had national and regional organisations for administration and war planning, grew its own food, earned money from logging concessions, and had its own relations with Laos, Vietnam and China.

After 1979, Thailand faced not only the CPT also had to reckon with Vietnam, which was occupying Cambodia with more troops than Thailand’s entire army.



Yet Thailand defeated the communist insurgency, both through its own counter-insurgency efforts and by exploiting changes in geopolitics, especially the Sino-Soviet split.

Thailand is no longer that country on the brink. A strong agricultural sector, a willing labour force, and US and Japanese investment in both human and physical infrastructure saw it emerge from the Cold War an Asian tiger.

Integrating itself into the supply chains criss-crossing Asia, its southeastern coast has become a gigantic industrial zone, making Thailand a leading car manufacturer – the Detroit of Asia.

A trader looks at an electronic board electronic displaying current exchange rates at a shopping mall in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP/ Pornchai Kittiwongsakul)

Consequently, its per capita GDP by 2015 was US$5,820, 42 times what it had been in 1965. Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar still lag well behind this level of prosperity, evident in the quality of housing, food and transport infrastructure, in the cities and countryside.

THE LONG SHADOW OF THE MILITARY

Yet Thailand's prosperity ameliorates but doesn't solve the bitterness that has arisen since the military toppled the most popular prime minister in Thai history, Thaksin Shinawatra, in 2006.

Despite a slogan of “returning happiness to the Thai people”, Prayut Chan-O-cha’s government has made little progress in healing these wounds.



The 2016 constitutional referendum saw a low voter turn-up rate of 59 per cent. Of these, about 40 per cent rejected the draft. 22 provinces, including three in the south, were against it.

Reported repression of freedom of speech in both public and private spheres such as Facebook has also fostered a climate of increasing discomfort.



Despite justifying the removal of the popularly elected Yingluck Shinawatra on the grounds that her government's rice subsidy scheme was corrupt, according to Transparency International, corruption is apparently worse under Prayut.

Over the past 10 years, Thais have witnessed repeated rounds of protests, a string of short-lived governments and two military coups. (Photo: AFP/Christophe Archambault)

THE MONARCHY PLAYED IMPORTANT SYMBOL IN THE COLD WAR

The military’s main aim may have been to assure a stable royal transition, with the passing of the charismatic King Bhumibol.



However, the beginning of his son Vajiralongkorn’s new reign has commenced with generally little change to the lives of most Thais, save for those who work directly for the new king or those who follow the daily affairs of the royals through the evening television news round-up.

To a large extent, the affairs of the Thai monarchy matter far less than in previous eras. During the Cold War, the monarchy’s role as the symbolic centre of the kingdom was significant.



Thai social planners in the Ministry of Interior and Internal Security Operations, working with US advisors, devised a range of development programmes to engage with groups outside Bangkok, from farmers in the northeast to hill tribe peoples in the border areas.

All programmes portrayed a benevolent, caring monarch, and were supported in practical ways by visits from members of the Thai royal family. These helped reduce the attraction of communist ideology.



Towards the end of King Bhumibol's reign, there was tremendous gratitude for the role he played in that period.

Whether the new monarch has any interest in fulfilling a similar role is doubtful. But more importantly, whether he does may not matter.



This is not Thailand’s first experience with a non-resident monarch, having undergone 16 years between the abdication of Rama VIII in 1935 and Rama IX’s ascension, following his education in Switzerland and the conclusion of World War II.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the Thai throne following the death of his father in October 2016. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

The country did not implode or fragment then. The hyper-royalism during the latter part of King Bhumibol's reign is not necessarily Thailand's natural state.

NEW FORM OF ELECTORAL DEMOCRACY

What is more important is whether Thailand can return to a form of electoral democracy that meets the demands of the north without affronting the sensibilities of Bangkok elites. This might be easier than it first appears.

The new constitution entrenches an unelected senate, where a prime minister or government deemed unsuitable can be easily removed. It also incorporates six parliamentary seats for the military.



Yet this has a sunset clause of five years, and is just six seats out of 750 in the bicameral parliament. This is unlike Myanmar, where the military holds one quarter of the parliamentary votes and does so permanently.

The demise of the Yingluck Shinawatra government was not inevitable. Had it not made the ill-advised attempt to grant amnesty to Yingluck's brother Thaksin in 2013, it might have survived.

In the future, a clean, elected, non-Thaksin government might be able to walk a narrow path by pursuing more progressive social and economic policies without offending powerful elites.



After all, there was broad conservative acceptance of many aspects of Thaksin's social policy agenda, including free health care, a minimum wage and social safety nets.

A Thai soldier stands guard at the entrance to a military camp in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. (File photo: AFP/Madaree Tohlala)

OPTIMISM FOR SOUTH BORDER PROBLEM

The southern border problem is probably more intractable than Thai governance overall. But even here, there are some grounds for guarded optimism.

First, the incidence of violent death has been trending downward since 2007. Second, both sides have indicated a long-term commitment to a peace process.



Although questions remain about the degree to which the separatist umbrella group Mara Pattani controls the insurgents, it is encouraging that Prayut’s government has continued with the negotiations commenced by Yingluck’s government in 2013.

Certainly there is the expectation that negotiations will be long and drawn-out – last week Mara Pattani spokesman Abu Hafez Al-Hakim said that his side was prepared for a two-decade process, as was the case with Timor Leste, Myanmar, Aceh and Mindanao. But this signals hope for reconciliation.

So while we should definitely be concerned about what the future holds for Thailand, we should also not underestimate this country's oft-demonstrated resilience.

Greg Raymond is a research associate at the Australian National University’s Strategic and Defence Studies Centre. From 2005 to 2008 he worked in the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, and advised the Thai Ministry of Defence on defence management, technology and strategic policy. This piece first appeared on The Interpreter. Read the original commentary here.