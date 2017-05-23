Commentary: Why does house hunting in Kuala Lumpur bring up questions of race?

Are there practical grounds for asking about a prospective tenant's race? Channel NewsAsia's Sumisha Naidu explores why such questions seem commonplace in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR: As a journalist, I understand the need to ask tough questions. But lately I've been on the receiving end of queries I can't quite seem to make sense of.

I’m looking to rent in multi-ethnic Malaysia and every time I contact an agent about a listing, I get questions like this one:

Race? You're Chinese or ... ?

"Why do you need my race?" I often shoot back, genuinely curious but sometimes frustrated at being asked this more often than I can count.

At times, a quick apology follows:



Sorry, not racist! We just need to provide the profile to the landlord.

“If you are owner, you will also want to know your tenant is who," said another agent.

There is truth to this. Property agents are only playing the role of messenger, conveying questions from owners who can turn away a prospective tenant on any grounds in Malaysia.

In a market where the demand for rental apartments is high, as property prices remain unaffordable for many, this filtering is done even before a viewing is granted. So there is not much chance of making your case or putting in an offer a property owner can't refuse.



It's not just property agents doing this gatekeeping (which doesn't seem to be exclusive to any ethnic group). Online, you can post ads and search through rental websites for a place to stay based on whether property owners or potential house mates indicate that Indian, Chinese, Malay or expatriate tenants are preferred



A search for "Chinese preferred" or "Chinese only" on room rental website www.ibilik.my for example, pulls up more than 19,000 posts since January of places in locations all across Malaysia.

Given how much weight is being placed on this criterion, I really do wonder - what does race tell an owner about a tenant's suitability to rent an apartment?

NATIONALITY OR RACE?

When I tweeted about my experiences with property agents not too long ago, some of my followers said I should not be "triggered" by such questions. Others tried to offer explanations.

"Don't generalise and stereotype people as racist anytime they ask for your race." This could be due to many unknown factors, which are totally not race-related, said one.

Personal preference, convenience, religious beliefs, past experience etc. Plenty of reasons. Onus in our hand then to respect their request and not to judge/generalize/stereotype them as racist merely for asking.

Indeed, many landlords in Malaysia do prefer locals over foreigners. Some argue there is a higher possibility of a longer lease or that being local seems to suggest a tenant might keep their job and stay in this city longer.

Yet, those business considerations cannot be the reason why agents are asking about my race. I’ve always let property agents know I’m Malaysian and working in Kuala Lumpur upfront. But the question still comes up.

It is true too that religion may be a consideration. Perhaps the home is owned by a Muslim who does not want pork in the house. Or it may be owned by a non-Muslim who does not want the tenant to feel uncomfortable in a home that serves or has served non-halal items.

But again, the question should then be about my religion - and not my race.

STEREOTYPING FEELS INCESSANT IN MALAYSIA

My conversations with agents suggest that owner preferences are often derived from stereotypes or bad experiences with certain ethnic groups.

Ask around and you might hear some of these generalisations: Indian cooking is smelly and they don't take care of the property; Chinese cook pork; Malays won't pay on time - just to name a few.

Other landlords may have had such a bad time renting to a certain demographic that they will never lease to anyone from that group again to protect their investments.

Some stereotypes are more blatant and widely accepted than others - with those from the African continent often receiving the brunt of it.

“I got one tenant, is African. And he knows most of the owners will not accept him. Even when he’s willing to pay six months' rent upfront," one agent told me.

This wouldn't be surprising as there have been apartments here that even put up banners declaring "no Africans allowed". Some residents explicitly associate crime with a person’s skin colour.

This stereotyping can often feel incessant and deep-rooted - and there are concerns it's being cultivated from a young age.

In March, a question from a local school's test paper went viral. It featured illustrations of different places of worship and instructed students to pair the names Devi, Hock Lee, Steve and Kamal to the "correct" place of worship.

According to this teacher, someone named "Devi" must go to a Hindu temple, Hock Lee to a Buddhist one, Steve to church & Kamal to a mosque. pic.twitter.com/5foXMnZ2bM — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 28, 2017





The student whose test paper was circulated was marked wrong for every answer he gave. To him, Devi could go to church; Steve to the Hindu temple; Kamal to the Buddhist temple and Hock Lee to the mosque.

Many were outraged at the idea that there could be a “right” answer to this question - including Malaysian Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Joseph Kurup.

If the case was genuine and if left unchecked, the younger generation may be "seriously misguided" and accept racial and religious stereotyping as something that is "justified and allowed", he said in a statement.

All this being said, Malaysia is not the only country dealing with racial discrimination, particularly in the property market. There is, however, not much someone in my situation can do here without going through a lengthy legal process.

Article 8 of the Federal Constitution does state that "there shall be no discrimination against citizens on the grounds of religion, race, descent, place of birth or gender".



And this applies "in any law or in the appointment to any office or employment under a public authority; in the administration of any law relating to the acquisition, holding or disposition of property; or the establishing or carrying on of any trade, business, profession, vocation or employment".

But lawyer Syahredzan Johan tells me: "You would need to bring the matter to court to get a declaration that this practice of asking about a tenant’s race is contrary to Article 8."

"If you have a law and can set up a body that can hear complaints of discrimination, it can be quite effective."

This will take a while. There was a push to set up mediation and conflict resolution centres to manage such racial and religious disputes in 2015, but these plans appear to be shelved for now.

SEARCH WILL CONTINUE

Ultimately, I know I have it better than most.

As a middle-class, university-educated, English-speaking Indian woman working as a white-collared professional in Malaysia - I know I am shielded from a lot of discrimination because of my privilege.

In the end, I still get enough viewings to make an informed decision on where to live.

In the end, I know I can find a comfortable home in a good location.

But I can't help but wonder, what about people with less privilege? And how many properties have I not been able to view by virtue of my race?

For now, my search continues.

Sumisha Naidu is Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent in Malaysia.