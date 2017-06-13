Conflict in Thailand's deep south: Younger generation tries to make sense of the violence

PATTANI: The insurgency in Thailand’s deep south has been raging for more than 13 years, with more than 6,500 people killed by bomb attacks, drive-by shootings and assassinations.

The conflict has significantly altered the livelihoods of people living in the region. Children, for instance, have been growing up in schools guarded by security volunteers, while many of their parents have been subjected to random security searches.

Many young people have grown up in a climate of distrust as the conflict intensified with no end in sight. And even as they try to make sense of the violence, there are some who are determined to make the best of the situation and portray a different image of their hometown.

R.I.P CAFE



Young artist Anis Nagasevi is trying to do this through his art - wood carving portraits that capture the faces of ordinary people who have been affected by the violence.

“I have never been hit by a bomb," said Anis. “But as a result of the violence, sometimes I am not able to go to places to visit my family, sometimes I have to come home before sunset. I also get anxious when an unknown car is parked in front of my house.”



“These are the real problems most people here face each day. Very few actually get shot and killed by a bomb. But everyone here is a victim in their own way, and this has inspired my work," said Anis.

Artist Anis Nagasevi uses his work to portray Thailand's deep south as non-violent. (Photo: Panu Wongcha-um)

His work is on display at his coffee shop called R.I.P., located in downtown Pattani.

“For me, the name R.I.P. is an open-ended word that could be interpreted in different ways," said Anis. “While the word is widely used for death and tragedy, for me it's 'Rest in Pattani', which is actually something more positive.



“I think the contradictory meaning is apt since it reminded me of how others look at Pattani and automatically think about sad things."

Pictures of dead birds meant to portray the deteriorating peace in Pattani. (Photo: Kittiphum Sringammuang)

While some may explain that the ongoing conflict has it roots in the separatist aspiration of Pattani Malay nationalist groups, Anis said he, as a Pattani Malay, finds it hard to fathom what this actually means in present day Thailand.

“Over time I’ve learned that there are many types of Malays. There are good and bad ones; there are those who are inclusive and those that are not. This is normal," he said. “What I am afraid of is when some people try to use 'Malay-ness' as a rallying call."



He added: “I think most ordinary people here, including myself, still do not fully understand who is behind the violence and most feel powerless.

“All we can really do is to adjust our lives day-by-day to the situation, and if you can understand that, then that’s essentially what life is like for the majority of the people here who just want to get by.”

PHOTOGRAPHER FOR PEACE



Young Pattani photographer Soray Deng also feels ambivalent about the ongoing violence.



Thirteen years ago, he witnessed the storming of the Krue Se mosque by Thai security forces, which led to the death of 32 alleged militants hiding inside. The incident was one of several major events that intensified the insurgency.



The Krue Se Mosque in Thailand's Pattani province at dawn. (Photo: Soray Deng)

But for Soray Deng, the event led him to explore and capture images of the different facets of life in the deep south that's unrelated to the conflict.



“I feel that there are lots of stereotypes about violence and this region and I think I have a responsibility to explain to others that this is not the case," said Soray Deng.



“People here are actually very gentle. But no one will listen to me, so I choose to use photography as a means to dispel the stereotype that this is a violent place."



Like others, Soray Deng said after so many years, he still does not understand who is behind the violence.



A woman and two children pose for a photo in Ban Tha Sap, Thailand in twilight. (Photo: Soray Deng)

“So who is responsible for the violence? Is it the BRN (Barisan Revolusi Nasional)? Is it from other groups? We do not know," said Soray Deng.



“Everyone says they want to create peace. But I think there are different definitions of peace between different people, that’s why it is still elusive.”



TREATING THE ISSUE AS A THAI ONE

There are also others like Artef Sohko, who became politically active because of the conflict.



Artef said that peace in the deep south can only be achieved when everyone involved treats it as a national issue rather than one that only concerns the area.



"Pattani issues will need to ultimately be resolved in Bangkok," said Artef.

“People here can fight all they want, but they alone cannot create change. Instead, we must take part in changing Thailand to the way it was - a country more accepting and worthy that would enable both sides to find a resolution together," Artef added.





A market near the Pattani Central Mosque in Thailand. (Photo: Kittiphum Sringammuang)

“For me, democracy is the least evil form of government and the people here must also be part of Thailand’s political change if we are to find some sort of resolution to the issue here."

The last decade or so of insurgent activity comes off the back of more than 100 years of tension between the centralised Thai state and a culturally distinctive deep south region, where the majority of the population is ethnically Malay.

“The problem in the deep south merely reflects what is problematic about politics in Bangkok," Artef said.

“At the moment what it means to be Thai has become less inclusive than before, and this has to change."