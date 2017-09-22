Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida hopes to adopt Islamic school fire survivors

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian cosmetics millionaire Hasmiza Othman, better known as "Datuk Seri Vida", on Thursday (Sep 21) expressed her intention to adopt 18 students who survived a deadly fire at a religious school in Malaysia.

"I would like to take them in as my adopted children and bring them to my house in Ipoh, Perak for a month," she said, adding that it could help ease the students' trauma.

The 46-year-old, who lost two of her children in a fire four years ago, also intends to take the victims to perform umrah, or minor haj at Mecca.

"Only those who have gone through such trauma will understand the pain," she told reporters after visiting the school.

Eight staff members will also accompany the students to perform umrah, she added.

Vida, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, said she came up with this idea after netizens gave her feedback on what she could do to help the survivors of the fire.

The fire, which killed 23 people, has been described as one of the worst fire tragedies in Malaysia in 20 years. The incident has also prompted the government to tighten supervision of unregulated Islamic schools in the country.