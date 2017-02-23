Court orders arrest of Philippines' former justice secretary De Lima over drug charges

SINGAPORE: One of the fiercest critics of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs is now facing drug charges herself. Senator Leia de Lima was ordered to be arrested by a Philippine court on Thursday (Feb 23) along with two others, said local reports.

The arrest warrant came just days after the Department of Justice filed charges against its former chief for allegedly receiving money from drug convicts, in exchange for their protection.

De Lima was the former justice secretary. The other two people charged are her former driver and boyfriend Ronnie Palisoc Dayan as well as the former chief of the Bureau of Corrections Rafael Marcos Z Ragos, said ABS-CBN.

A separate report said that the DOJ panel's charge sheet stated that De Lima had violated sections 5 and 22 of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which penalises the "sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of illegal drugs".

Those convicted may be given 12 years' jail and fined up to US$200,000.

De Lima had earlier said she was expecting an arrest warrant soon and that she was preparing to be the "first political prisoner under this regime".

President Duterte's chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo said the arrest warrant was a sign that the "law of karma has finally caught up with the senator" and that she should welcome the development as she can now refute all allegations against her in a court of law and not just through media.