Crowd helps free man stuck between train, platform at Beijing subway station

BEIJING: Rush-hour commuters at Beijing's Dongzhimen station came together to help free a man who got stuck in the gap between a train and the station's platform on Thursday evening (Aug 3).

When staff members' initial attempts to help the man failed, the crowd pushed the train, widening the gap enough for the man to be freed.

In a video posted on Chinese social network Sina Weibo, the crowd can be heard chanting "1, 2, 3! 1, 2, 3!" as they collectively gave the train a good heave.

VIDEO: Man stuck in gap between train, station platform in Beijing freed by fellow commuters https://t.co/c87ysVQvxV (📹: Sina Weibo) pic.twitter.com/3Bfycgt2U6 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 3, 2017





Bystanders broke into applause when the man was freed.

Beijing Subway confirmed on its official Sina Weibo account that the man had been on the railway track shortly before 8pm, causing the train driver to hit the emergency brake.

The man nevertheless got stuck as the train rolled into the station.

The man was freed 20 minutes later and train service resumed soon after, Beijing Subway said.

The video has since racked up about 11 million views on Sina Weibo.