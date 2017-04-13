Channel NewsAsia

Cycling: Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang wins keirin world title

Malaysia's "Pocket Rocketman" Azizulhasni Awang won his first world title with a superb men's keirin victory at the Track Cycling World Championships. 

Malaysia's Mohd Azizulhasni Awang holds his national flag after winning the final of the men's keirin 1-6 event at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships. (Photo: AFP) 

HONG KONG: Malaysia's "Pocket Rocketman" Azizulhasni Awang won his first world title with a superb men's keirin victory at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong on Thursday.

He hit the front in the final lap with a strong surge to finish ahead of Colombia's Fabian Puerta and Tomas Babek of the Czech Republic.

Azizulhasni clinched a bronze medal in the men's Keirin finals during the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro. 

