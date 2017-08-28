'Datuk Seri Vida' fined RM4,800 for illegal advertisement

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian cosmetics millionairess Hasmiza Othman or "Datuk Seri Vida", was fined RM4,800 (S$1,500) in default five months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya on Monday (Aug 28) for advertising a product without the approval of the Medicine Advertisement Board.

The 46-year-old, who recently became a YouTube hit with her I Am Me song, paid the fine.

She admitted committing the offence at Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama during a live programme between 1pm and 1.30pm on Jul 18, 2016.

The charge under Section 4B of the Medicines (Advertisement and Sale) Act 1956, punishable under Section 5(1)(b) of the same Act, carries a maximum jail sentence of two years or a fine or both, on conviction.

Earlier in mitigation, Hasmiza who was unrepresented, said she was only repeating the testimony of her clients on the efficacy of the product.





However, prosecuting officer Amran Abu Bakar from the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement division urged magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim to impose an appropriate sentence considering that “the accused has a previous conviction and is also well-known”.

The entrepreneur was fined tens of thousands of dollars last year for GST offences, local media reported, and was also penalised in early 2017 for not filing her income tax return.

Datuk Seri Vida peddles a massive catalogue of beauty-related products online, from "health coffee" and instant diet soup to lightening soap and serum.