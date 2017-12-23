Dead buffalo gets stuck in SUV's sunroof after crash

IPOH, Malaysia: A buffalo was lodged in the sunroof of a car after the vehicle crashed into the bovine, causing it to be tossed into the air.

Though the passengers suffered minor injuries, the buffalo died on the spot from the impact.



Police said a Porsche Cayenne was travelling to Langkap from Teluk Intan when it hit a buffalo crossing the road at around 9pm on Friday (Dec 22), reported local news outlet The Star.



The impact caused the bovine to be thrown into the air, subsequently crashing through the SUV's sunroof.



“The buffalo died at the scene, while all three victims, two in their 30s and a nine-year-old, were slightly injured," said Hilir Perak District deputy police chief Superintendent Yahaya Hassan, according to the New Straits Times.

He added that the accident caused severe damage to the front of the vehicle.



Yahaya said the weather was good during the incident and it was a straight road.

However as there were no streetlights, the area was dark.

