Death of Japanese reporter in 2013 caused by 'overwork': NHK

TOKYO: The death of an NHK reporter in 2013 was caused by overwork, revealed the Japanese broadcaster on Wednesday (Oct 4).



Miwa Sado, 31, had worked 159 hours of overtime with only two days off in the one-month period before she died from heart failure. This was the conclusion of a local labour standards office in 2014.

Sado's death was attributed to "karoshi", or death from overwork. She was busy covering the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and the House of Councillors election from June to July 2013, and died three days after the upper house election.

The incident is expected to pile pressure on the government to address the severe working conditions many Japanese employees endure.

In 2015, a 24-year-old Dentsu trainee committed suicide, after putting in more than 100 hours of overtime each month in the nine months she had worked for the ad agency.

SADO'S DEATH A PROBLEM FOR THE LABOUR SYSTEM: NHK

Masahiko Yamauchi, a senior official at NHK's news department, was quoted by Kyodo as saying that Sado's death was not a personal matter but a problem for the organisation as a whole, "including the labour system and how elections are covered".

On why it took more than three years to make the case public, Yamauchi reportedly said NHK took into account the wishes of her family, who said they wanted to ensure such an incident never happens again.

"Even today, four years after, we cannot accept our daughter's death as a reality," Sado's parents said in a comment released by NHK. "We hope that the sorrow of the bereaved family will never be wasted."