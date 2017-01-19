Death of Malaysian militant 'a huge blow' to Islamic State's SE Asia unit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian militant Zainuri Kamaruddin, a leader of Islamic State’s (IS) Southeast Asia unit, Katibah Nusantara, was a veteran fighter whose death in a Syrian military air strike last week is being viewed as a major but not fatal blow to the group.



“This is a big loss to Katibah Nusantara as Zainuri was a very experienced fighter with bomb-making skills. He was also charismatic. Malaysian militants in Syria looked up to him. He was their leader over there,” Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, deputy commissioner of Special Branch counter-terrorism unit, told ChannelNewsAsia.

Special Branch is the intelligence arm of the Royal Malaysian Police.



“He occupied an important position in Katibah and acted as the group’s representative as evidenced from a video he appeared in last year where he threatened to wage war on the Malaysian government. The video carried the IS logo,” said Ayob.



Katibah Nusantara is a Malay-speaking unit of IS that groups together fighters from Indonesia, Malaysia and the southern Philippines. According to a 2015 commentary by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, the unit had 700 fighters from Indonesia, 200 from Malaysia, and a smaller number from the Philippines and even Singapore.

“His death is a huge blow but it will not weaken Katibah Nusantara. Its operations are still intact,” said Ahmad El-Muhammady, a counter-terrorism expert from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) who helps to rehabilitate jailed militants.

That view was shared by Ayob, who said he expects Katibah Nusantara to continue to carry out attacks in Syria and Iraq as well as calling for attacks to be carried out in Malaysia.

According to the police, Zainuri, who was 50 when he was killed, left for Syria on April 19, 2014 despite having gone through a rehabilitation programme while in prison.

Counter-terrorism expert Ahmad, who has close links with intelligence officials and militants, said the official assessment of Zainuri after he had completed the rehabilitation process was that he was “ok”.

"He underwent the rehabilitation and demonstrated positive change and cooperativeness with the authorities. The authorities assisted him a lot financially, getting him a job,” said Ahmad.

"What triggered his motivation is the civil war in Syria, the suffering of the Syrians killed and oppressed by the Assad regime... I suspect that his anchor belief, of fighting for religion, was his long and unfulfilled dream, as if he can’t achieve satisfaction in life unless he fulfills that dream,” he added.

ATTACKS NOT FROM BLIND HATRED

According to the police, Zainuri had a long track record in the Malaysian jihadi world. He fought in Afghanistan in the 1980s when he was barely out of his teens. It was there that he learnt how to assemble bombs and handle weapons.

He later joined the Malaysian Mujahidin Group (KMM), which aimed to overthrow the secular government through an armed struggle in 1996, according to police.



His bomb-making skills accidentally caused the death of his first wife in 1998 - he had assembled a bomb and hid it in the kitchen of his home in Perak state.



“At around 1-2am, his wife came to the kitchen to prepare milk for their child. Some water dripped onto the bomb and it exploded, killing his wife. There was a huge fire,” said Ayob.



Zainuri was in the house but was unharmed. He cleaned up all traces of the bomb before the fire services arrived, Ayob added.



He subsequently married his late wife’s younger sister. Her whereabouts are unclear at the moment. Zainuri has three other wives in Syria, according to the police.



Police intelligence also claims that he carried out a long list of attacks in Malaysia, including assassination attempts against Muslim apostates.



In 1998, he twice tried to kill a Hindu man for allegedly converting his wife to Hinduism, police said.



In 1999, he tried to kill a young Malay Muslim woman at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the police claimed. She had wanted to convert to Catholicism.



In November 2000, police say he was involved in the killing of a member of parliament, Joe Fernandez, who was accused of converting Muslim women working in a factory in Kulim, Kedah, to Christianity.

Ahmad said that Zainuri’s attacks on apostates would not have been simply because of blind hatred. Rather, it’s an integral part of the doctrine which many extremist groups, including IS, subscribe to.

The authorities caught up with Zainuri in 2001 when he was arrested and held under Malaysia’s Internal Security Act (ISA)

He was subsequently released before being re-arrested for possessing firearms. He was then jailed for 10 years, according to police.