Death toll from Pakistan blast rises to 11 - rescue service

LAHORE, Pakistan: The death toll from an explosion in eastern Pakistani city of Lahore has risen to 11, a rescue service official said, in a blast near a popular vegetable market in central Lahore.

"We are confirming 11 people are dead and 20 are wounded," said Jam Sajjad Hussain, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 service.

A spokesman for the Punjab provincial government said authorities were trying to establish the cause of the explosion, but two police sources in Lahore told Reuters the explosion was a bomb blast targeting police.

