Decades on, South Korean border town still lives under shadow of Korean war

SEOUL: Once in a while, 90-year-old Kim Dal-wook goes into his bedroom and takes out his uniform, showing the medals he received for his service during the Korean War. Decades have passed but he has not forgotten the Korean War and all the other soldiers who died on the battlefield.

"I promised them I would finish the job for them and see the two Koreas unify," he told Channel NewsAsia during a recent interview. "But I haven’t achieved that and we still remain divided."

War veteran Kim Dal-Yook gives many lectures to young Koreans telling them about his battles during the Korean War and why it is important that another conflict must never break out on the Korean peninsula as it will bring devastation not just to South Korea but also the communist North. (Photo: Lim Yun Suk)

In recent years, he has gone around the country giving lectures to young Koreans about the bloody three-year Korean conflict, reminding them what had happened then, and why there must not be another Korean War on the Korean peninsula.

"If war breaks out, it will ruin everything we have built since the Korean War," he said from his home in Hwacheon county, about 110km northeast of Seoul. “It will be the end for both South and North Korea."

The war veteran had fought North Korean forces here at Hwacheon, where some of the bloodiest battles were fought during the Korean War that ended in 1953.

An armistice was signed between the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea at the truce village of Panmunjon on Jul 27, 1953 to temporarily halt the fighting. But since then, a peace treaty has never been signed to formally end the conflict, and the two Koreas technically still remain at war.

Ninety-year-old war veteran Kim Dal-Yook talks about the battles he fought during the Korean War that lasted for three years from 1950. (Photo: Lim Yun Suk)

Hwacheon residents are very aware of this fact as there have been many incidents even after the war that had heightened tension along the border and in this county.

In 1992, North Korean commandos crossed the border, killing three South Korean soldiers. A manhunt was carried out but they managed to return to the communist state.

Several North Koreans including soldiers have also crossed the demilitarised zone, seeking defection. The area here at Hwacheon is part of the 4km buffer zone that is supposed to be demilitarised, yet there are mines and nearly two million-strong military forces on both sides of the border.

That is why thousands of the 27,000 residents in Hwacheon are soldiers, and it is common to see young men in army uniforms walking in the streets. Many of the restaurants and coffee shops here also cater to them and their families.

Since the county is so close to the border, the residents here are one of the first to evacuate should there be any signs of provocation by North Korea.

"We are alerted as soon as there are any possible signs of danger," said Choi Moon-soon, the mayor of Hwacheon County. "Even before people in the capital Seoul know what is going on, we will have all our residents evacuated into shelters around this county."

That was what happened in August 2015 when North Korea fired several artillery shells targeting South Korea's propaganda loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border.



Evacuation orders were issued for some of Hwacheon residents living in villages right along the border with North Korea. An elementary school was also closed for one day amid worries of a possible provocation by North Korea.

Boxes filled with masks are kept inside shelters at Hwacheon county where evacuation drills are conducted regularly for residents living near the border with North Korea just in case of a possible attack by North Korea. (Photo: Lim Yun Suk)

Mayor Choi said residents remained on alert at all times as there are some living along the northern border, as close as nine kilometres, which parallels the demilitarised zone.

"We have a system set up where we will alert the head of the village should there be any evacuation orders. The village head will then round up the people there, and we will have buses ready to take them to the shelters," said the mayor.

He added the residents know what they have to do as the county carries out several drills a year. "But it’s true that most of them don’t think anything will happen and so many times they don’t take it very seriously," he said.

Those comments were echoed by many of the residents running shops at Hwacheon Market.

"You seriously think a war will break out? I don’t think so. I might be wrong and young people might think differently but I don’t believe it will," said Lee Ok-soo who runs a small shop making Korean pancakes at the market.

She said she has lived in Hwacheon for 54 years and although North Korea has made lots of verbal threats of possible war, it has failed to put those words into actions.



"They just talk a lot, but they won’t dare go to war," said Lee. "They know it will not just be the end for us but also for them."