SHANGHAI: A magnitude 5.6.earthquake struck near the centre of the Philippine archipelago on Saturday, but the Philvolcs seismology agency said the tremor was too deep to raise fears of casualties or damage.

The quake struck shortly after 9am. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CNEC) estimated its depth at 540km under the Bohol Sea, 99km south of Cebu City. CENC had estimated its magnitude at 6.0.