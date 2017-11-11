Detained Indonesian terrorists riot in prison, raise Islamic State flag

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian terrorists at a high security detention facility south of Jakarta rioted on Friday (Nov 8) afternoon and raised the black flag of Islamic State (IS) shouting Allahu Akbar (God is Great), before security personnel brought the situation under control.

The riot took place at around 4pm (5pm, Singapore time) at the mobile police brigade (Brimob) headquarters, the special operations unit of Indonesian police in Depok, West Java.

“On Nov 10, 2017, there was trouble caused by terrorists at the detention facility of Brimob resulting in damage to the detention facilities," Indonesian police spokesman Rikwanto said in a statement.

According to Rikwanto, the trouble flared when police were conducting a search in one of the prison cells and found four mobile phones belonging to individuals named Juhanda, Saulihun, Kairul Anam and Jumali.

Rikwanto said one of the prisoners got angry during the search and started shouting and provoking other prisoners.

“The situation has been brought under control by Densus (counter-terrorism police squad) … this is the information for the time being,” said Rikwanto.

In a footage of the incident from security sources viewed by Channel NewsAsia, prisoners could be seen raising the IS flag as they posed for photos and videos.

“Densus are coming; be prepared to snatch the weapons from them,” a prisoner was heard saying.

“Do not be afraid. Do not be afraid,” another prisoner said.

A security source told Channel NewsAsia the riot showed "how radical the prisoners were".

“Despite being held at a facility guarded by the special police force, they rioted and raised the IS flag," said the source. "That tells you how radical and bold they are."

He added: “It also raises the question of where and how they got hold of the IS flag."

The Brimob detention facility houses Indonesia’s foremost IS ideologue, Aman Abdurrahman, the mastermind behind the 2016 Jakarta bomb attack.

There was no mention of his involvement in Friday’s riot.