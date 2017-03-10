Diamond worth US$640,000 stolen from Hong Kong jewellery shop

HONG KONG: A diamond ring worth over HK$5 million (US$640,000) was seized by a masked robber in a smash-and-grab raid in one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping districts on Friday (Mar 10).

The robber smashed the display window of the 3D-Gold jewellery chain shop in Tsim Sha Tsui with a hammer and made off with the diamond ring.

The incident happened at around 11am, about half an hour after the shop opened.

Initial information showed the stolen ring was the most expensive item in the display cabinet, a police source told the South China Morning Post.

Speaking at a news conference that was streamed live on Facebook, Lam Chi-yuen, the chief inspector of police of Yau Tsim District said that the suspect was a man of around 1.8m and with a strong build.

Lam said that the man had used a 21-inch-long hammer to smash the glass of the display window, and stolen the item.

The man then ran into an alley and entered a toilet, and disposed of the items he was wearing and changed into different clothes before fleeing, Lam said.







The robber ran into a toilet and changed into different clothes before fleeing. (Photo: Raphael Blet)

Video posted online appeared to show that the robber took only seven seconds to steal the ring.

A spokeswoman for 3D-Gold told SCMP that it was the Tsim Sha Tsui branch's first such robbery since it opened in 2011. She added that the item was a 6.6-carat diamond ring.



