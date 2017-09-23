Diplomats set to visit Myanmar's Rakhine next week

YANGON: Foreign diplomats are expected to visit Myanmar's conflict-ridden Rakhine State next week in a trip organised by the government, the office of the country's de facto leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi announced on Friday night (Sep 22).



The decision was reached at a meeting between Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the Implementation Committee for the Recommendations on Rakhine State in the capital Nay Pyi Taw. It came days after her televised address on the situation in Rakhine, where she invited foreign diplomats to visit the troubled state and speak to Muslim residents who have stayed amid the ongoing exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to neighbouring Bangladesh.



Aung San Suu Khi also said in the meeting that the refugees would be repatriated back to Myanmar in accordance with the agreement between her country and Bangladesh in 1993.



"She also highlighted the importance of the verification process, the designation of places to receive those who have fled Myanmar, the establishment of the Working Group for the verification process, and the rehabilitation and resettlement programmes not only for the Muslims but also for Rakhines, Mro, Daing-net and Mramagyi as well as the Hindu minority who had to flee their places due to ARSA terrorists’ attacks," the statement said.



The recent exodus was prompted by a deadly attack on 30 Rakhine official posts by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). Twelve people died in the incident, which triggered "clearance operations" by government security forces.



The counter-insurgency offensive took place amid allegations of large-scale murder, mass rape, torture and arson attacks on Rohingya civilians and drew harsh criticism from global community on Aung San Suu Kyi and her government, which won a landslide victory in a historic general election in 2015.

