Displaced Rohingyas at great risk of human trafficking in overwhelmed camps

Human trafficking syndicates have long operated in southeastern Bangladesh. As vulnerable people pour in, these networks are plotting to open up escape routes.

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Shah Porir Dwip is a dusty frontier island. Cattle traders usher their livestock along its bumpy main road and shadowy men linger in shop fronts and along the water’s edge.

Newly arrived Rohingya, clutching the only belongings they could salvage from a taxing escape from their homeland, squat under trees waiting for rickshaws to transport them to another pier for boats to the mainland.

For an estimated 480,000 Rohingya fleeing deadly violence in Rakhine, this has been one of the main entry points into Bangladesh in recent weeks.

It is also an exit.

In recent years, culminating in a full-blown crisis in 2015, clandestine human trafficking syndicates have operated in southeastern Bangladesh, facilitating the sea passage of desperate people.

As vulnerable people pour in, still looking for long-term refuge, the risks are high of these networks plotting to open up escape routes once again.

The risks are high of networks plotting to open up escape routes. (Photo: Jack Board)

Finding former human trafficker Mohammad Alam took enterprise but not much time. Men like him abound in this part of the country, but most of them have gone underground and remain nervous about speaking.

Local authorities have put on a vice-like grip on many of the middlemen in the business, he said, and people are cautious. He spoke of a deeply vindictive trade where old operators have been stymied and new faces are laying low.

“Those who were involved in the past would not do it now because they have suffered a lot,” he said. “Police chased them, they faced legal cases and could not stay in their homes for four to five years.”

He said the past smuggling was enabled, or ignored, by authorities in Myanmar and Bangladesh. But with pressure from Thailand to end the trade, migrant boats have been blocked from coming to the area, within reach of the traffickers smaller vessels, which would ferry people out in secret.

“If the ships try to come again, there is much possibility for people trying to go,” Alam said. “When the ships come, communication will start.”

Rohingya entering Bangladesh must walk along this thin piece of land near Shar Porir Dwip. (Photo: Jack Board)

Ruhul Amin was one of those who previously ran the perilous sea gauntlet. He is a Bangladeshi, not a Rohingya, whose decision to flee his home and seek a brighter future in another country was a spontaneous one.

He joined hundreds of other, mostly Rohingya men on a crowded boat set for Thailand.

“We boarded a boat from the last point of Teknaf at Shah Porir Dwip. We reached a big trawler, which was staying in the sea. It took five days and six nights to reach Thailand,” he said.

“There was pain. It was raining for three days uninterrupted and the tide was five times higher than the boat. There were about 100 Bangladeshis and rest of them were Rohingyas in the trawler.

“I wanted to go to Australia from Malaysia. But I later just returned home.”

Prominent rights activist Noor Khan said it is only a matter of time before criminal groups find ways to exploit the desperation of people facing indefinite and uncertain confinement in Bangladesh.

“They will naturally try to either stay in this country or move to other countries. And the easy way is crossing the sea,” he said.

“I think this route is going to be open this time, when the sea turns normal after November. And the human traffickers will take the opportunity.”

There are already signs that people are finding ways to get out.

Camps for displaced Rohingya are under strain. (Photo: Jack Board)

LOOKING WEST

Since the beginning of this latest crisis, more than 5,000 Rohingya have been discovered in different parts of Bangladesh and transported by police back to the camp areas.

In addition, two young women were rescued from being smuggled into a prostitution ring.

“We are jointly working with other agencies, and we have brought the area under strong intelligence monitoring,” said Cox’s Bazar district police chief Iqbal Hossein.

Khan said Bangladesh can try sincerely, but authorities here are not equipped to crack down sufficiently on the trade and as a result cracks appear.

“They are now spreading out in Chittagong and they are now being found in other districts,” he said

“We have seen the Rohingya people tried to collect Bangladeshi passports, and go abroad using the passports. Besides that we have seen that those involved in human trafficking have lured people, especially women, to go abroad and forced them to do other jobs, to abuse them.”

Local officials say this passport application used fake documents. (Photo: Jack Board)

The overland route heading west through Bangladesh and into India, Pakistan, the Middle East and Europe is another tactic of the smuggling trade.

Acquiring a passport for Rohingyas is problematic and they must use fraudulent means, with the assistance of the syndicates, to do so.

Officials in Cox’s Bazar said there have been at least 250 suspicious passport applications since January, from Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and mostly using forged national identification cards and other required documents.

“There are some people who are trying to keep them out of biometric registration process (in the camps), because they want to go other countries,” Khan said.

“Pakistan is their choice because there are about 100,000 Rohingya there. There is a Burma colony there and there are their relatives in Pakistan and the Middle East as well.”

Children are considered one of the high risk groups for human trafficking. (Photo: Jack Board)

“THE WORST THING”

Bangladesh was downgraded to the Tier 2 Watch List by the US Department of State (DOS) this year because it “does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking”, despite “significant efforts” to do so.

Many of the problems stem from a legal system that has failed to penalise or prosecute the kingpins behind the smuggling trade.



DOS also notes the “serious problem” of complicity of officials in human trafficking, adding that “the government’s investigations, prosecutions and convictions of trafficking crimes have all decreased”.

In Cox’s Bazar, public prosecutor Nurul Islam agrees that those who are really masterminding the trade continue to escape the justice system.

“Those who are really involved remain out of reach. The associates are being tried, but the real perpetrators are not,” he said.

He said the names of at least 100 alleged people smugglers have been left of charge sheets presented the courts. “There is lack of transparency in police activities. Police avoid the identified ones only out of their own interests.”

He said the informant system is also problematic and there has been a tendency for witnesses to be uncooperative out of fear of community reprisals.

“If the witnesses, who were mentioned in the charges, are asked about the matter, they say they have seen nothing," said Nurul. "They say we don’t know this person.”

The Bangladesh government estimates there are 6,000 unaccompanied children newly arrived in the country. (Photo: Jack Board)

Meantime, within the international aid apparatus, non-government agencies and United Nations groups are looking to raise awareness and protections within communities. Hala Yaber from the International Organisation for Migration said the issue is often overlooked in the middle of a crisis.

“It’s not something that can be just ended but it’s something that everyone is looking at how they can provide more protection on the ground," she said. "And also how the host countries of these migrants have laws on place or penalise the traffickers themselves who are abusing the vulnerable."

She added: “At the end of the day these are human beings, they have fled for a reason. They haven’t fled because they fancy a picnic.

“Being exploited is the worst thing that can happen to them, over and above what they have suffered already.”

There may be new routes and new networks helping desperate people escape what looms as an uncertain and indefinite period on entrapment on the Bangladesh border. They are yet to revealed.

Where there is demand there tends to be supply, and without a sustainable solution the exodus of the world’s least wanted will just keep moving to new frontiers.

(Additional reporting by Muktadir Rashid)

