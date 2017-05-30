Dog escapes from plane cargo, returned to owner with injuries

BEIJING: A golden retriever brought onto a China Eastern Airlines flight from Shanghai to Wuhan was returned to its owner by Tianhe International Airport staff with wounds after it escaped from its cage in the plane's cargo hold, its owner claimed in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

In the post which has been shared more than 130,000 times, the owner said his dog was discovered to be missing from the cargo hold after the flight landed last Wednesday (May 24).

"I was very worried because I remembered reading about cases online of dogs being beaten to death after escaping. I asked the airport staff what to do, would it be beaten? The reply was not to worry, airport staff will not hit the dog and they would help to find it," he wrote.

After waiting anxiously, the owner said four male airport workers eventually brought his dog in a huge net. The golden retriever was covered in wounds and blood, and his eyes were bloodshot, he said.

The injuries were "obviously from being beaten and not from falling", the owner wrote in the post.

One female staff told him "in a huff" that they took more than two hours to catch the dog, while another person told him there was nothing they could do as the pet had run into a restricted area.

"I was extremely angry and disappointed. This was like having my own child hit and having the aggressors shirk the responsibility. I had no energy to argue with them, I quickly sent Er Mao (the dog's name) to be checked. Its fur is long and hid its injuries."

After shaving off part of the dog's fur, a vet found injuries on the animal's back, legs, head and eyes. The vet said it looked like the dog had been hit with a whip with spikes, or airport staff could have used an air gun or some other weapon on it, the owner wrote.

"I don't know how airport staff can be so cruel in their methods towards animals brought by passengers. No matter what they should not abuse them like this. In this case it was early morning and there was only one flight left, so it would not have affected flight safety," he said in the post.

"I hope China Eastern Airlines and Tianhe Airport would give me a reasonable explanation and stop shifting responsibility."

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Wuhan Tianhe International Airport later posted a statement saying the dog had to be caught and restrained under its emergency response measures.

“In order to prevent the dog from running loose on airport runways or car parks, which could result in severe casualties, airport employees carried out restraining measures based on aviation laws and regulations,” the statement said.

No details were given about how the dog got out of its cage.

