Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CHONGQING: Suspended more than 120m above a gaping chasm, the world's longest cantilevered glass skywalk is delighting and terrifying visitors in China.

The v-shaped walkway stretches almost 70m from a sheer cliff face in southwest Chongqing, offering intrepid tourists a vertigo-inducing view of the ground some 123m below.

No more than 30 people are allowed on the skywalk at any one time.

The V-shaped bridge, stretching 69.6 metres out from a single cliff-face in southwest Chongqing province, is the longest glass-bottomed skywalk of its type AFP/FRED DUFOUR

While some pause to pose for photos, others find it all a little too much to cope with, and grip the handrail with both hands as they inch along the walkway.

The structure at the Ordovician park in Wansheng, which is held up by thick cables, was certified earlier this year by Guinness World Records as being the longest of its type anywhere on the planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some tourists pause to pose for photos, more vertiginous visitors grip the railing with both hands. AFP/FRED DUFOUR

Similar glass-bottomed constructions have become popular attractions at scenic parks in China.

Last year, a 430-metre-long, 300-metre-high glass bridge opened in central Hunan province. It temporarily closed after being overwhelmed by crowds.