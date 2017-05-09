Double bombing hits Thailand's Pattani city centre, 40 injured

BANGKOK: At least 40 people were injured Tuesday (May 9) when a double bombing hit a town in Thailand's insurgency-plagued south, police said, the latest suspected rebel attack to undermine stalled peace efforts.

The latest attack struck the town of Pattani around 2pm, with two bombs going off in quick succession outside a supermarket at the Big C shopping mall near the city centre.

"The first bomb was small and no one was hurt but the second bomb was huge - I don't know yet whether it's a car bomb," Captain Preecha Prachumchai of Pattani provincial police told AFP.

"Currently around 40 people have been wounded: one is in serious condition," he said.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed a thick plume of black smoke over the supermarket car park and some damage to the store entrance. Scenes of the aftermath also show people being treated for injuries on the street, as well as rescue professionals working to fight the flames.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.








