Dozens dead after gunman torches Resorts World Manila casino after gunman attack

MANILA: A gunman who set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday (May 2) leading to at least 36 deaths was likely a foreigner, the Manila police chief said.

"He looks caucasian, he talks English, he's big and he's white, so he's probably a foreigner," Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters.

Thirty-six bodies were found inside a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday after a masked man burst in with an automatic rifle and set fire to the building, triggering fears of a terrorist attack, police said.

Dozens of other people were injured in a stampede as people rushed to leave Resorts World Manila, which is across a road from the Philippines' main international airport, after the man fired what police chief Ronald dela Rosa said was an M4 assault rifle and set alight parts of a gaming room about midnight.

The body of the gunman was found in a hotel room inside the complex about five hours later, Dela Rosa said.

He said the gunman only fired at a television screen and did not take aim at any people, but police later reported finding 36 bodies in the casino who apparently died from smoke inhalation.

"Thirty-six deaths, this is due to suffocation," Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde told CNN Philippines.



Many of the dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex, according to a report by ANC News channel, quoting Bureau of Fire Protection sources.

Resort owner Travellers International Hotel Group Inc said authorities were still seeking details.

"We have been informed of several casualties, the number and identities of whom have yet to be determined," it said in a statement. Its shares were down 7 per cent.

The gunman killed himself after bursting into the casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight, Philippine police said. His motive was likely robbery and not terror-related, police added.

National police chief Ronald dela Rosa told DZMM radio the lone gunman had not aimed his assault rifle at people at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex during the hours-long drama that began shortly after midnight, and may have been trying to steal casino chips.

Around dawn, the body of the suspected gunman was found in a hotel room in the complex, which is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport and an air force base.

Police said it appeared the suspect had killed himself after firing at armed officers searching the still-smoking building.

"He burned himself inside the hotel room 510," dela Rosa told a media conference. "He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline."

One security guard at the complex had accidentally shot himself, he said. His condition was unknown.

Officials said at least 54 people were hurt, some seriously, as they rushed to escape what at first had been feared as a militant attack.

A staff member at the emergency room in the San Juan de Dios hospital said patients were suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures. None had gunshot wounds, she said.

Kimberly Molitas, a spokeswoman for the capital's police office, said 113 million Philippine pesos (US$2.27 million) worth of casino chips stolen during the raid had been recovered.