DPM Zahid denies Malaysia currently seeking Interpol help over Jho Low's whereabouts

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Monday (Oct 23) denied reports that Malaysian police are currently asking Interpol to try to locate financier Jho Low for questioning over his suspected involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Various reports earlier on Monday quoted Zahid as saying in parliament that Malaysian police "have yet to receive any detailed information" from Interpol on the whereabouts of Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, the financier whose whereabouts are unknown.

However, in a media statement released later that night, Zahid clarified that "reports on social media" had "manipulated" his statement in parliament.



"Case closed": @Zahid_Hamidi says cops have closed investigations into Jho Low & there's no current request for Interpol assistance. #1MDB pic.twitter.com/xbMIyr03TJ — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) October 23, 2017





He added that his reply to a parliamentary question earlier in the day "clearly stated that there was no case to convict" Low.

"To this day, PDRM (Malaysia Royal Police) has closed the case file (on Low) and no longer has any requests for Interpol with regards to the case," the statement said.

