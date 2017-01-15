Dr Mahathir is a 'U-turn champion': Malaysian PM Najib

PEKAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has called Dr Mahathir Mohamad a "U-turn champion" for changing his stance on the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) scheme, a day after the former premier officially launched his new party.



Mr Najib noted that Dr Mahathir had said in December that giving the BR1M amounts to bribery. However, Dr Mahathir changed his tone on Jan 14 when he said his party would consider the BR1M if it wins the next general election.



"Within a period of only three weeks he had changed his stand and made a U-turn ... Lately, Tun Mahathir had made too many U-turns in terms of his stand, so we can consider Tun Mahathir as a U-turn champion because his actions and statements contradicted each other," Mr Najib said on Sunday (Jan 15) in the Pekan constituency in Pahang state.



BR1M is a government scheme that offers assistance to low-income households to cope with the rising cost of living.



According to Dr Mahathir, his party is prepared to continue the scheme but it would have to be made into a statutory aid determined by law and the budget, adding that the prime minister cannot determine the amount or the way the assistance is given out.

At the launch of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (PPBM) on Saturday night at a packed stadium in Shah Alam, Dr Mahathir pledged to unite the opposition to overthrow Prime Minister Najib's government ahead of the 14th General Election.

He also made a string of promises, inluding to abolish the hugely unpopular goods and services tax (GST), take steps to improve the economy and tackle the weakening ringgit.

Dr Mahathir pledged that if the opposition were to form a new government, it would review some of the contracts Mr Najib's government have entered into, including the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail and the East Coast rail link, which he said would further increase government debts.

Mr Najib made clear that "the government does not consider BR1M to be a bribe and in fact it does not differ much from what was done by the state government of Selangor and Penang in the channelling of aid for the people."

It was the same when Dr Mahathir was the prime minister, said Mr Najib. "He channelled welfare aid and cash payment to the people of Terengganu. In fact, if we look at the PPBM website, they had stated that they were willing to help if the people wanted BR1M," he added.