Driver who hit Malaysian Paralympic cyclists arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver involved in the accident that injured four Malaysian Paralympic cyclists and their coach on Thursday (Sep 7) morning has been arrested.



Local media had earlier reported the incident as a hit-and-run accident, but police said the 46-year-old turned himself in at Kampung Baru Subang Police Station at 3pm the same day.

The driver was subsequently arrested and may be charged in court on Friday, Kuala Selangor police chief Ruslan Abdullah said.

The accident took place along the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway. The cyclists had been training for the upcoming ASEAN Paralympic Games when a black Toyota Hilux rammed into them at around 10.45am.

Based on early investigations, the truck driver was changing lanes when he accidentally hit the riders near Batu Arang.



All four cyclists were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital with broken limbs. One suffered spinal injuries while coach Johari Nayan escaped with abrasions.

Two of the cyclists, Nor Rizuan and Khairul Azwan, had represented Malaysia in last year’s Paralympics Games in Rio de Janeiro. The pair was also tipped to win the individual time trial gold medal in the ASEAN Paralympic Games that will be held in Kuala Lumpur from Sep 17 to Sep 23.

"This driver destroyed us in a split second. I really can't imagine this happening," Johari told the New Straits Times.