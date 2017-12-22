Drug debt main motive for JB petrol station murder: Report

JOHOR BARU: Malaysia police on Friday (Dec 22) announced that the murder of a 44-year-old man at a Shell petrol station in Taman Pelangi was motivated by a drug debt, and not triad wars as previously thought.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the murder was an isolated incident which involved narcotics and debts, according to local news outlet The Malay Mail Online.

The Star had reported earlier that triad wars was behind the murder of Tan Aik Chai, quoting Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Our (police) investigations revealed that the murder was sparked from a drug debt and not underworld gang rivalry as initially thought," said Ahmad.

The deceased was also not an underworld gang leader, he added.



“The motive for the murder was established based on (the) questioning of a couple who were earlier arrested in Penang," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Dec 20, police arrested the first two suspects, aged 19 and 22, in connection with the case.



Speaking at the Johor police contingent headquarters, Ahmad said four women and 10 men between the ages of 16 and 26 have been detained in Johor Baru, Penang and Singapore in relation to the case. Three teams from the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman have been directed to assist the Johor police task force to investigate the murder, added the CID director.

“Overall, police are confident of solving the case soon and are wrapping-up investigations,” he said.



The Malay Mail Online also reported that police have taken eight statements from the arrested suspects and eyewitnesses, including the victim's Vietnamese wife.

The victim, believed to be nicknamed "Ah Chiu", was using the air pump at the petrol station on Dec 17 to inflate his car's tyres when he was stabbed and mowed down by a car.