Duo sentenced to 25 years' jail for Movida nightclub attack

KUALA LUMPUR: A high court judge in Malaysia on Wednesday (Mar 29) sentenced two people to 25 years' jail each over the grenade attack at Movida nightclub in Puchong last year that left eight people injured.

Imam Wahyudin, 21, and Jonius Indie, 24, were also given additional 10-year sentences each for supporting Islamic State (IS). The judge allowed both sentences to run concurrently from the date of arrest.

The maximum jail term was handed down to serve as a deterrent, the high court judge said. "May the message be loud and clear to their IS friends and supporters - despite their young age and background, Jonius and Iman committed a terror act by hurling hand grenades and created havoc in the city."

The blast at the nightclub in Puchong, Selangor, was the first terrorist attack in Malaysia to be linked to Islamic State.



The incident occurred at Movida nightclub at around 2.30am when about 20 patrons in the restaurant were watching Italy play Spain in the Euro 2016. The impact of the blast was so strong that a car located 30m from the nightspot was damaged as well.