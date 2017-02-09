Duterte's legal counsel says mine closures, suspension will undergo due process

MANILA: The closure and suspension of dozens of Philippine mines will undergo due process, a senior official at the office of the president said on Thursday.

"Due process means it hears before it condemns," Salvador Panelo, chief legal counsel for President Rodrigo Duterte, told reporters.

Panelo said an inter-agency mining council, meeting behind closed doors, will soon issue a resolution on the matter.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)