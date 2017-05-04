Early voting begins in South Korean presidential election

SEOUL: South Koreans began casting their ballots in early voting for the presidential election on Thursday (May 4).



The election is scheduled for May 9, but for the first time in a presidential vote, early voting has been introduced.

More than 3,500 polling stations have been installed across the country.



A Korean voter taking part in early voting for the presidential election. (Photo: Lim Yun Suk)

This includes Incheon International Airport and major train stations.

The National Election Commission expects the early voting rate to be around 15 per cent.

Public interest in the election is high as it is being held after a political scandal involving ousted president Park Geun-hye.

Park was impeached in December on accusations she colluded with a friend to collect bribes from big conglomerates. The Constitutional Court upheld the parliamentary motion, making her South Korea's first democratically elected president to be forced out of office.

Park went on trial on criminal charges of corruption on Tuesday and could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted of receiving bribes.