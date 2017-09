SYDNEY: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 magnitude struck off Fiji on Tuesday but there was no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

The quake, at a depth of 104 km (64 miles), was south of the Fijian islands in the South Pacific, the Hawaii-based PTWC said.

