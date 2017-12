JAKARTA: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday (Dec 16).

The USGS said the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 92km, about 52km southwest of Tasikmalaya, and less than a kilometre east-southeast of the coastal town of Cipatujah, USGS said.

There was no immediate indication of a tsunami.