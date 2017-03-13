Earthquake shakes buildings in Myanmar's largest city Yangon

YANGON: A magnitude 5.1 earthquake briefly jolted buildings in Myanmar's largest city and commercial hub of Yangon on Monday evening at around 8:50 p.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of damage or power cuts, with traffic in the center of the city moving smoothly.

The US Geological Survey said the quake epicentre was located 69 km (43 miles) north-north-west of Yangon.