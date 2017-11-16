East Asia Summit leaders make chemical weapons pledge

SINGAPORE: Leaders of the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Thursday (Nov 16) released a statement on chemical weapons. This comes in the wake of the annual gathering which was held in Manila on Tuesday.

In the statement, the leaders said they reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the destruction of chemical weapons, its non-proliferation and the assistance and protection of states threatened by the use of, or attacked by, chemical weapons.

The leaders said entities that used chemical weapons and toxic chemicals anywhere by anyone under any circumstances as prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Conventions (CWC) “is reprehensible and further reaffirm that those who use chemical weapons and toxic chemicals as weapons should be held accountable”.

The statement also mentioned the leaders’ call to recognise ongoing challenges with regard to chemical weapons and the need to “speak with one voice against the use of chemical weapons anywhere, by anyone, and under any circumstances and to develop a state of readiness to provide timely, adequate and effective assistance to respond, when an incident occurs”.

EAS leaders also pledged to strengthen health systems to be resilient in preparedness for effective response to health-related hazards, including biological, chemical, radiological-nuclear hazards and emerging threats.

Another area of focus is in the fight against terrorism, with EAS leaders agreeing to intensify information sharing on terrorist and transnational crime organisations.

These will include operational methods, movements, terrorism financing and other relevant illicit activities such as smuggling and misuse of weapons and explosives, as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) materials.

The statement added that the EAS leaders are looking to encourage further engagement and between policymakers and key partners in science, academia and industry in the EAS participating countries to further the objectives of the CWC, “while further promoting international cooperation for peaceful purposes in the field of chemical activities for the benefit of development and trade”.

Support for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was also highlighted as it continues its efforts in “promoting chemistry as a peaceful tool for national development and prosperity”, as well as in preventing non-State actors from gaining access to materials and equipment that could be used for the production of chemical weapons.