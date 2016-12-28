Economic crisis in Mongolia could force more children onto the streets

ULAANBAATAR: Eleven-year-old Sumyabazar has lived at a shelter for vulnerable children since he was six.



Sumyabazar used to work in a market with his father, an alcoholic. Five years ago, his mother applied for him to live at Erdem Centre, a privately funded shelter.



The last time he saw his parents was about a year ago.

“When I miss my parents, I try to think of other things, like taking care of the other children here," he told Channel NewsAsia.

The centre was set up in 2006 to care for vulnerable children like Sumyabazar. Around 20 children aged between three and 18 live there. Most of them used to beg on the streets.

Unur, the co-founder of Erdem Centre, said that each of these children were vulnerable in different ways. “The behaviour varies from child to child. Some of them shout when they are brought in, others are so angry that they become aggressive, while others don’t know how to communicate with other people or talk about their feelings.”

Besides providing emotional support for the children, the centre also aims to educate them and protect them from abuse.

It’s one of a few dozen charitable organisations that have been set up in Mongolia over the past decade or so to help vulnerable children.

There are no statistics on the number of street children in Mongolia, but according to some estimates, there were up to 4,000 homeless children in Ulaanbaatar a few years ago, some of whom lived in the city's heated sewers and underground pipes to avoid the bitter cold.



Many of them came from families plagued by alcoholism, and faced violence, abuse and exploitation on the streets.



But today, it is believed that the number has dropped to about a hundred, due to economic advances in Mongolia, an influx of charitable organisations, and the development of government-run child welfare services.



However there are fears that a widening debt crisis in the country could push the children back to the streets again.



“Due to the financial crisis, we see that more children are becoming active in begging," said Unur.



"In the past, they used to beg outside supermarkets and stay in one location, and they used to live in the sewers, but now they go to bus stations and board the buses with boxes to get money from others.”



But some experts said they believe the situation can still be controlled.



Amaraa Dorjsambuu, a child protection officer from UNICEF Mongolia, said that the government was aware of the situation. "By the end of the 1990s, the government was not ready," she said.



"They were not expecting it to happen, but at the moment, the government is aware that it might happen and they’re keeping an eye on it.”



Still, with Mongolia going through its worst economic downturn since 2008, young children like Sumyabazar remain the most vulnerable in this long winter of struggle and economic hardship.

