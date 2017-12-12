Elections won't change stable business climate in Malaysia: Treasury Secretary-General

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneurs need not worry about how Malaysia's looming elections will affect the business environment as it is a stable country with a stable government and "nothing will change", Treasury Secretary-General Irwan Serigar told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Mr Irwan was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Community Summit 2017 - a two-day event focused on "accelerating development of entrepreneurs against the backdrop of disruptive technology and global changes".

"(Whether you) wait until elections are over or now, it's the same," he said. "This is a stable country, stable government, nothing will change. I'm very positive that the country's political stability will be continued and we can move on."

Malaysia Treasury Secretary General Irwan Serigar. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

Malaysia must hold elections by August 2018. The Barisan Nasional coalition has been in power since independence but the opposition has been gaining ground in the past decade. Analysts said the ruling coalition might face its toughest battle yet, with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad having created a party targeting the same voter base as Prime Minister Najib Razak's UMNO.

Mr Irwan said Malaysia's future "looks very bright", reaffirming an International Monetary Fund preliminary report released this morning which said the Malaysian economy has shown resilience in recent years and continues to perform well.

"The economy is growing and with government plans, the budget announced in October also put a lot of emphasis on infrastructure, on development of human capital - all these things will help sustain economic growth," said Mr Irwan.

"Going forward we need to work as a team in the ASEAN region, because we have a lot of potential in ASEAN. If we work together, we can bring the whole ASEAN to the next level, equivalent to developed nations."

Mr Irwan said entrepreneurs in Malaysia and the region have been slow to catch up to their peers and needed a "quantum leap".

"The ecosystem has been stagnant for quite some time. People are complacent, comfortable with the older regime, environment and so on,” he said.

“We have been left out - this region particularly - including Malaysia. Korea, which was on par with us in the 70s, has moved way ahead and now they're equivalent to almost like the US, Silicon Valley and so on. So if we do a catching up process, by the time we move there, they'd already reached further up. So we need a quantum leap.

"Looking at the knowledge, the mindset, the resources we have - we have everything. Now we need the facilitating environment."