Emirates named best airline in TripAdvisor awards

DUBAI: Emirates has scooped the Best Airline in the World award in the inaugural TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines.



This is the first year TripAdvisor has introduced a category for airlines in its signature Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.



Singapore Airlines took second spot, with Brazil's Azul in third place.

“We are honoured to be named the Best Airline in the World at the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines 2017," said Tim Clark, President of Emirates. "The fact that the awards are a result of unbiased reviews and feedback speaks to our commitment to deliver a superior travel experience for our customers."



Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, serving 155 destinations in 83 countries across six continents.

In addition to clinching the grand prize, the airline took home four other awards including Best Major Airline - Middle East & Africa, Best Economy Class, Best First Class and World’s Best Airlines - Top 10.



“We are proud to announce the inaugural Travelers’ Choice Awards for airlines, to help travellers make the most well-informed air travel decisions, based on the experiences of the TripAdvisor community,” said Bryan Saltzburg, General Manager for TripAdvisor Flights.



TOP 10 AIRLINES

1. Emirates

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Azul (Brazil)

4. JetBlue (USA)

5. Air New Zealand

6. Korean Air

7. Japan Airlines

8. Thai Smile

9. Alaska Airlines

10. Garuda Indonesia