Employees at Chinese firm made to slap each other to build 'team cohesion': Report

NANCHANG, Jiangxi: A cosmetics company in China has found a unique way to build team spirit among its employees - by getting them to kneel on stage and slap each other in the face.

The event was carried out as part of the company's 14th anniversary celebrations, local media reported on Monday (Dec 18).

Video posted by Beijing Youth Daily's Weibo account showed rows of young women lined up on stage in pairs, slapping each other in the face while music plays in the background.

A sign on the wall behind them reads "wolf team" in big letters, supposedly a reference to the cultivation of "wolfy" corporate cultures by Chinese firms, according to Sina.com.





In Beijing Youth Daily's video, a company spokesperson defended the practice, saying that the slapping was only a test for employees.

Other companies do similar exercises, he added, saying that it was meant to build "team cohesion".

Some netizens took to Weibo to express their disapproval.

"Some so-called 'corporate culture' is too rubbish," one Weibo user wrote in Chinese.

The exercise was "brainwashing", wrote another user An Lin Tianxia, adding that this was done so employees "lose the sense of shame".

However, others saw the funny side of the incident.

"This is called husky team," wrote a Weibo user.