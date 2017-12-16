Fake formula milk in Malaysia: Mead Johnson to replace affected Enfalac products

JOHOR BARU: The manufacturer of Enfalac infant formula in Malaysia has offered to replace the affected products after the discovery of fake formula in Johor.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Malaysia on Friday (Dec 15) issued a statement on its website asking consumers and retailers to return the Enfalac A+ Step 1 in 1.8kg box, which contains three pouches of infant formula, for replacement.

The replacement product will have key identifiers to ensure that it is genuine, it said.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, the manufacturer said the announcement was made “out of an abundance of caution and with the safety and confidence of our consumers as our utmost concern”.





“We continue to work closely with Malaysian authorities as they investigate a very small percentage of product counterfeits in a handful of retail outlets in Johor Baru,” it said.

In its statement, Mead Johnson said the Malaysian authorities are "actively pursuing the counterfeiting operation to shut it down and hold the perpetrators accountable according to law" and to end this "reprehensible scheme".

Last Thursday, 210 boxes of fake baby milk formula worth RM42,000 (US$10,290) were confiscated in raids on five shops in Johor. The raid followed a case of a toddler in Malaysia suffering severe vomiting after drinking fake formula.

More parents have since come forward with accounts of their children falling ill after consuming potentially fake formula milk.

The milk seized last week were boxes of fake Enfalac A+ Step 1. Mead Johnson later took to Facebook to advise parents on how to spot the difference between a fake product and the real deal.

Customers can contact Mead Johnson in Malaysia at 1800-88-3585 or via their website for details on replacements.

Both opened and unopened products will be accepted, the manufacturer said.