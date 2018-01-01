Error-ridden notice at Perak's tourism centre goes viral

IPOH: A notice put up at Perak's Tourism Information Centre in Ipoh over the weekend has gone viral with many slamming the message, which was ridden with several grammar and vocabulary errors, as showing a poor grasp of the English language.

The notice said: "Sorry for the complementary, we are closing for the temporary, Saturday 30/12/2017 & Sunday, 31/12/2017 because we had an unexpected problem within with our networking and air conditioner issue."

The notice, displayed on the main entrance of the centre, had sought to inform visitors that the centre would be closed due to Internet network problems and air conditioning issues.

Ipoh's mayor Zamri Man said the Ipoh City Council is conducting an investigation and would demand an explanation from the staff responsible for the notice.

He stressed that this was clear negligence and that the mistakes were made without considering the impact on the city council.

"The personnel will also be given a warning letter and advice so that this mistake is not repeated in the future," he told Bernama on Monday.

