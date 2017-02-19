Evicted from riverside homes, Jakarta’s poor grapple with new life in flats

JAKARTA: On a scorching September morning in Bukit Duri village, sledgehammers can be heard smashing down the cement walls of Madam Marunah’s riverside home.

Amid the dust of the demolition works, Marunah, 74, and her daughter Bagis, 40, watch on, swamped by a flood of memories as two side-by-side structures, which have been passed down the generations in their family, turn to rubble.

“It’s miserable and agonising,” says Marunah, unable to hold back the tears. “I’m already reaching the end of my life and we don’t have a place of our own anymore. Even though we have a (public housing) flat in Rawa Bebek, we’re just renting there.”

Mother and daughter are among the urban poor who, for decades, have lived in a world of their own in East Jakarta, in informal settlements along the banks of the Ciliwung river which cuts across Indonesia’s capital city.

But their world is fast disappearing.





Demolished homes at Bukit Duri by the Ciliwung River. All photos and video by Samantha Yap.

Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjaha Purnama has been determined to stop the floods which regularly inundate Jakarta. At the same time, he wants to clear the garbage that infamously chokes the city’s rivers, with the goal of making them clean enough to swim in and become tourist draws.



Cleaning up and widening the shrinking waterways, however, has required relocating the riverside dwellers to low-cost flats built for them elsewhere.

The forced evictions have fed resentment among some of Jakarta’s urban poor - with evictees joining the hardline protests against Ahok in late 2016 - and it was one of the key issues in the Feb 15 gubernatorial election, with Ahok’s rivals promising not to relocate residents if elected.(None of the candidates managed an outright win, and a run-off election will be held on April 19.)

SLUMS A CAUSE OF FLOODS

The Ciliwung river, one of 13 rivers that flow through Jakarta, is home to 5 million people who reside in villages like Bukit Duri along its banks. The river often reeks from the heavy pollution, a mix of garbage and wastewater from households and factories.





It is also prone to flooding during the rainy season, from October to May each year.

“One of the causes of the floods are these people living at the riverbanks,” said Arifin, Head of the Jakarta Housing and Government Building Agency. The informal settlements have in some places blocked off or greatly narrowed the river’s canals.

Which is why, along with other residents of Bukit Duri, Marunah’s entire family have been moved to newly-built public housing in Rawa Bebek, a 30-minute drive away.

WATCH: From the old life, to the new life (6:13)

On this day, though, they are back in their old village, painfully watching their former home get torn down, because Bagis’ three children still attend the school nearby (they stay on weekdays with a relative who has yet to move).

“My mother has been crying every day,” Bagis says. “She’s already old. She was born here, grew old here, and suddenly the house is gone - it’s a shame.”





HELP WITH THE BIG MOVE

Not far down the road another resident Rina, 43, is preparing for her family’s move to Rawa Bebek.

“I really don’t want to move because we’ve been living here for decades,” said the widow and mother of three.

In January this year, a state court granted a lawsuit filed by Bukit Duri residents against their eviction, declaring that it violated the law. But residents have resigned themselves to the inevitable; more than 360 houses have been destroyed so far.

The relocations happen in stages. Residents receive notice letters weeks in advance. Then on Sundays, the Jakarta Provincial Government deploys personnel and trucks to help three or four families move at a time.

Rina’s family is one of the last in her area to move to Rawa Bebek; those right on the river’s edge were relocated first.

At 7.30am on the big day, men in orange uniform arrive at their home and start carrying furniture and boxes to a truck. Once all their belongings are strapped in, they join a convoy of three other trucks headed for Rawa Bebek.





After passing three blocks of five-storey flats still under construction, the trucks stop between two freshly-painted buildings – the only inhabited pair in the area so far.

“I’ve had a look at our flat. We are on the fifth floor, which is good. The area seems clean and neat,” says Rina.





TOO CRAMPED FOR CHAIRS

When Channel NewsAsia visits Rawa Bebek again more than a month later, we find Bagis trying to enjoy her life at her new flat.

“My neighbours are kind and most importantly, public transport is accessible, there’s a school bus for students, and there’s a supermarket and hospital nearby,” she says.

But her two-bedroom flat cannot compare to her old two-storey, three-bedroom home. There’s a display cabinet and a TV cabinet in the living room, but no chairs. “Space is tight,” Bagis says, sitting on the floor. “If I had chairs then (my son) would have no place to sleep.”





What frustrates her most: The lack of a lift in the building. “It’s tiring walking up and down five flights every day!” she complains. “I’m healthy now. But what will happen if I’m unwell, or for those who are sick?”

At least elderly residents like Marunah have been given flats on the first floor.

PINING FOR THE RIVER

On the second floor meanwhile, a makeshift stall selling drinks and snacks has been set up outside one of the flats. It’s run by Siti Maryam, 52 with the help of her son, Abdul Rachman,19.

They used to run such a stall from their home in Bukit Duri, but now have to make do with the limited space of a two-bedroom flat.

“It’s annoying and I can’t stand it,” Rachman says. He also misses living by the river. “In Bukit Duri I would bathe in the river and go fishing with friends, but you can’t do that here.”





These days, he sits along the corridor waiting for customers. Eventually, they will move to a kiosk on the ground floor, where half the space is dedicated to small businesses like theirs.

“They cannot do it in their housing units,” said the state housing agency’s Arifin. “The space is not suitable for selling goods. But on the ground floor, many will pass by and certainly buy something.”

The kiosk is free of charge, he added.

Indeed, so far, Rachman and Maryam have been making twice as much money at Rawa Bebek - about 200,000 to 300,000 Indonesian rupiah (S$21-32) a day - than they did at Bukit Duri.

Says Maryam: “But I still prefer my other home because I didn’t have to pay (for it).”





‘WHY MUST I NOW PAY?’

Rawa Bebek residents pay between 700,000 and 1 million rupiah (S$75-105) a month for utilities and rental, which Arifin says goes towards maintenance costs. (They get the first three months rent-free.)

Bagis has never paid rent before in her life. Working as an office cleaner, she makes 1.5 million rupiah (S$160) a month. It’s not enough to cover her rent and her three children’s school fees, she says.

“I am seeking a waiver of the rental (from the government),” she says, arguing that this should be fair exchange for the demolition of her home. “Why is it when we suddenly get evicted and are given a flat, we have to pay?”





Governor Ahok has contended that residents will not be compensated because there was no proper proof of land ownership.

But in last month’s ruling which granted the lawsuit by Bukit Duri residents, the court stated that compensation was owed to the evictees as they had owned their land for generations, the residents’ lawyer said.

As lawsuits tend to drag on, however, it could be some time before the residents see any results.

A FADING ‘KAMPUNG CULTURE’

Over at Jatinegara flats, the former residents of Kampung Pulo have a rather different memory of their own eviction.

It took place in August 2015 and turned violent as protesters clashed with the provincial police.

The settlement, which was located across the Ciliwung river from Bukit Duri, had been selected for the first round of evictions as it was the most prone to flooding during heavy rains. Residents were resettled to the public flats on Jatinegara Barat Road, a kilometre from Bukit Duri.

These days, there’s some effort to hold on to the old kampung culture. At 7am on Fridays, hip-hop blasts from speakers set up on the ground floor as residents begin their morning exercise dance routine. They range from middle-aged women to teenage boys.





But when it ends an hour later, the participants head off up the lifts back to their respective homes.

Amran, 44, says some people are still traumatised by the eviction process more than a year ago. “Here, residents only think about themselves,” says the hotel chef who misses the communal culture in Kampung Pulo.

Back there, residents interacted freely and trusted each other. But the shift to vertical housing has changed all that. “It’s difficult to communicate with our neighbours here because they don’t open their doors; they always keep them closed,” he says.





ANOTHER WAY?

While the clean-up of the rivers might be for the greater good, and the evictees now have modern new homes, experts think their relocation could have been handled differently.

Christophe Girot, Professor of Architecture at the ETH-Zurich Future Cities Laboratory in Singapore, said: “It’s obvious, like any balanced community that have had several generations living in the same place, that uprooting them and sending them off - even if it is to better accommodation - is a very big disruption.”





Prof Girot’s team has been studying how to develop sustainable solutions for rehabilitating the Ciliwung river while addressing the local population’s needs. He would have favoured, he said, a two-step approach of “incrementally improving the river” section by section, “while building at the same time appropriate housing” within the same neighborhoods.

Sandyawan Sumardi, head of Ciliwung Merdeka, a non-profit focused on protecting the rights of the riverside dwellers, has been proposing a community-based “vertical village” by the river, instead of flats in a different location.

He said he was advised by architects not to design a vertical housing model similar to flats in Singapore, Taiwan or Japan, as these tended to foster an individualistic culture. Said Sumardi: “We should be building something which is clean, neat, humanistic and economical, and which does not forget the strong community tradition of the village.”





UPSIDES AND DOWNSIDES

In the meantime, hotel chef Amran, who lives with his wife and two children, hopes their stay in Jatinegara will be temporary.

“This flat is too small and narrow. The kitchen and the living room is now one space,” he says, noting that his old home in Kampung Pulo was four times the size.

With his salary of 10 million rupiah (S$1,000) a month - a decent sum compared to what most residents in Kampung Pulo earn – he’s hoping to save up enough money to buy a new home.





But he agrees that Jatinegara is a lot safer than their old place by the river. “I live here happily, because I don’t experience flooding anymore. My children and my wife feel more comfortable here.”

As for Bagis, she accepts that there are upsides and downsides. “The good thing is it does not flood here anymore - but the downside is that we have to pay rent. Already we find it hard to put food on the table every day,” she says.



