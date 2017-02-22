Evidence against Indonesian suspect in Kim Jong Nam case not enough: Indonesian official

JAKARTA: An Indonesian foreign affairs ministry official on Wednesday (Feb 22) said it is still too early to draw conclusions on the case against one of its citizens Siti Aisyah, who has been remanded in Malaysia in connection with the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam.



“The fact that investigators requested to extend the detention period by seven days shows that the current evidence isn’t enough for a prosecution. This means that it is still too early to draw a legal conclusion on this case,” said Mr Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, director for citizens' protection and legal aid at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Siti is one of three suspects currently in the custody of Malaysian authorities. The other two are Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong, 28, and North Korean man Ri Jong Chol, 27.

Mr Iqbal said Indonesia appreciated the ongoing legal process in Malaysia and is still waiting for consular access to be granted. “That will be our focus,” he said in a message sent to journalists. Indonesia and Vietnam have both urged Malaysia to allow consular access to their citizens.

His comments came after Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khalid Abu Bakar dismissed claims that two women had believed the attack on Kim was a made-for-TV prank. IGP Khalid said in a news conference on Wednesday that "of course they knew" it was a poison attack. "I think you have seen the video, right? The lady was moving away with her hands towards the bathroom. She was very aware that it was toxic and that she needed to wash her hands."

IGP Khalid said Siti had been trained to swab the man's face, practising in Kuala Lumpur before the assault at the airport. She wiped a toxic substance in his face first, before the Vietnamese suspect struck as well, the Malaysian police chief said.

On Wednesday, Indonesia's National Police Chief Tito Karnavian re-iterated his earlier claim that Siti was unaware that the “prank” was an assassination attempt. “She did not know she was being recruited (for it),” General Tito said to reporters during a break in parliament. “This is the information we have received from our legal and security officers there so far,” he said.

Online news portal Detik.com had earlier quoted General Tito as saying Siti was paid to perform comedic pranks similar to those seen in the gag show Just for Laughs.



On Wednesday, he said Malaysia had a right to investigate the case, but that Indonesia would protect its citizens. “If she is not wrong, they should not force her (to confess). If she is guilty, it should be clearly proven by legal facts. It must be processed by the law in accordance with the legal system there," said General Tito.