Ex-Indonesian finance ministry official tried to join Islamic State

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Indonesian finance ministry official and his family were deported from Turkey back to Indonesia for allegedly trying to sneak into Syria to join the Islamic State (IS), according to senior Indonesian security officials.



Their deportation comes four days after a group of 17 Indonesians were deported back to Jakarta from Turkey in a sign of a crackdown by Turkish authorities.



The father, together with his wife and three children aged between three and 12, arrived in Bali on an Emirates flight from Istanbul on Tuesday (Jan 24) where they were arrested by police.



“The man had a good position at the finance ministry. He was educated in some of Indonesia’s top schools and earned a Master’s in Public Policy from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia,” a senior Indonesian security official told Channel NewsAsia.



“He was someone who had a good life in Indonesia ... a good job, economically stable. He was not in want,” said the official.



He sold his home to raise money to pay for their passage to Syria because he wanted to live under a caliphate, according to the official.



The family left Indonesia on Aug 15, 2016, flying first to Thailand to avoid arousing the suspicions of authorities, before flying on to Istanbul three days later, Channel NewsAsia understands.

In Istanbul, they were met by an Indonesian man with the initial 'I' who took them to their safe house. They moved several times while in Istanbul.



“They were arrested by the Turkish military in a raid on January 16 and taken to the police station where they were held for a week before they were sent back to Indonesia,” said the official.



There are an estimated 700 to 1,000 Indonesians in Syria, according to Indonesian counter-terrorism officials.



